Bonang did not buy a vineyard - she was 'simply having lunch' there

19 January 2018 - 12:37 By Kyle Zeeman
Bonang had fans thinking she bought a wine farm.
Both Bonang Matheba and Rust en Vrede wine estate in Stellenbosch have denied speculation that the star purchased the farm this week, explaining that Queen B simply had lunch at the venue.

Bonang had fans in a tizz when she posted several pictures from the estate, alongside a picture of her signing a new deal. Soon social media was flooded with "evidence" suggesting the star had "taken back the land" and purchased the wine farm.

While both Bonang and the hashtag #GirlsWithVineyards topped the trends list, the farm told TshisaLIVE that nothing could be further from the truth.

"It is not true that Ms Matheba purchased the estate. She was simply having lunch at our venue and it is incorrect to assume otherwise," the estate's assistant managing director Michelle Laubscher said.

Bonang's manager, Davin Phillips also laughed off the claim and said the star had never claimed to have purchased the property.

"Bonang hasn't purchased Rust en Vrede. She was having lunch and working in the winelands yesterday. She was there for an upcoming venture that we will reveal in time," Davin said.

