Junior Singo says baby face will give him a longer career

Even though actor Junior Singo's baby face has seen him often cast to play the role of a teenager, he says he is not bothered by it because he knows he'll have a longer career than his peers.

The actor told Drum that despite there being less job opportunities, he knew that his face would benefit him in the long run.

"It might not work for me now but it'll work for me later. I have friends younger than me who look older and they're getting older roles. They are getting more jobs because of how they look, but I know I'll have a longer career than them."

The actor also shared his desire to see his music career take off this year. He said being a father made him want to have multiple revenue streams, because acting didn't have guaranteed pay cheques.

"Every actor will tell you we are exploited and we're not paid enough. But, in music, we work for later," he said.

Junior bagged a role on Generations: The Legacy where he plays the role of a 16-year-old street kid named Mpho.

The 28-year-old, who entered the entertainment world ten years ago, said bursting into the spotlight as a child star came with its advantages and disadvantages.

"I'm fortunate that my experience in the industry gave me a distinct opportunity to grow with the character. Now, no matter what role I am given, whether as a 15-year-old or a 26-year-old, I can do wonders with it. I have also been in the industry long enough not to be phased by it. I know how it works both in film and television productions and that's a blessing," he told TshisaLIVE.