Lupita Nyong'o to inspire dark-skinned girls through children's book

19 January 2018 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Lupita Nyong'o is writing a children's book.
Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o has revealed that she is writing a children's book that she hopes will inspire dark skinned girls to "walk with joy in their own skin". 

Taking to social media, Lupita said she was thrilled to announce news of the book, which will hit shelves in January 2019. 

"It's called Sulwe! Sulwe is a dark-skinned girl who goes on a starry-eyed adventure, and awakens with a reimagined sense of beauty. She encounters lessons that we learn as children and spend our lives unlearning. This is a story for little ones, but no matter the age, I hope it serves as an inspiration for everyone to walk with joy in their own skin." 

Just like Sulwe, Lupita grew up with self-esteem issues over her dark skin and how people described her lighter-skinned sister differently. 

