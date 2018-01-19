Sindi Dlathu on industry changes: 'People aren't warm anymore'

Sindi Dlathu, who has been in the industry for more than two decades believes that the changes in the industry has also helped actors evolve.

In an interview with Drum, Sindi said she was fascinated by peoples' behaviour both in the industry and in general.

"It's not like before, we have evolved, but I don't know whether it's positive or not. People aren't warm anymore. A person can befriend someone because of what they can do for them. I wish we could go back to God, be humble and have love above because I think we're going in the opposite direction."

Sindi said she was happy that the number of women in power in the entertainment industry has grown and it was refreshing to witness.

"The number of women has grown. Women are executive producers, directors and some own production companies. The channels are open for everyone but the doors aren't wide open for all of us. Yet, overall, the industry has evolved positively."

When Sindi announced her departure from Muvhango late last year, she said she wanted to grow as an artist.

"Muvhango has been more than a job to me, it has been my life for 20 years and I’ve loved and cherished every single moment of playing Thandaza. After 20 years I’ve decided to give the Thandaza character a break in order for me to grow as an artist, venture out to explore new opportunities and discover what I can do as an actress and as a human being," she said on social media.

Earlier this month, Sindi joined the cast of The River, a new telenovela to air on 1Magic (a channel replacing Vuzu Amp).

The show also includes actors such as Hlomla Dandala, Don Mlangeni and Moshidi Motshegwa.