Thrills, reality and scandals: e.tv revamps 2018 TV schedule

The weekday e.tv schedule has been revamped to bring viewers more of what they love: reality court shows, talk shows, soapies, news, and local drama and international series.



The feisty Judge Judy makes a welcome return to e.tv at 4.30pm, followed by the ever-popular Steve Harvey Show at 5pm.

Days of Our Lives kicks off a two-hour soapie bonanza at 6pm, followed by award-winning local shows Rhythm City and Scandal!, which will air at 7pm and 7.30pm, respectively.

eNews with Sally Burdett follows at 8pm from Monday to Thursday and local drama fans get a double dose of Easy Money on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9.30pm.



Crime drama Shades of Blue - starring Jennifer Lopez – airs on Mondays at 8.30pm. Season three of Chicago PD brings the action every Tuesday at 8.30pm, with The Blacklist returning for its second season on Wednesdays at 8.30pm.

Rapper 50 Cent’s thrilling crime drama, Power, takes viewers into the underworld of the nightclub scene every Wednesday at 9.30pm.



“Over the past 20 years, e.tv’s constant innovation has made the channel a firm favourite in the free-to-air television landscape,” says Marlon Davids, MD of e.tv.

“Our new programming line-up demonstrates our commitment to meeting the needs of our audiences. They can look forward to more of the highest-quality local programming, alongside world-renowned international content, this year.”

Watch some highlights here: