Twitter goes into detective mode over the death in polygamist Musa's family
Last night's episode of reality show Uthando Nes'thembu was a roller coaster of emotions as fans were introduced to a woman who would have been Musa Mseleku's second wife MaSaule.
The show, which is in its second season, revealed that Musa had a wife who died in a car accident before the family became television stars. It was revealed that her name was Sindi and that she went by MaSaule in the household.
The episode paid tribute to her and viewers saw the family go her grave. She was apparently very close to MaKhumalo, who at the time was just Musa's girlfriend and was also friends with MaNgwabe.
Twitter pointed out that Musa's first and second wife seemed to have not liked her because she knew about Musa's affairs.
Viewers applauded MaSaule for the kind of wife she was to Musa, who showed sadness as he spoke about her.
Twitter was not convinced by the circumstances surrounding MaSaule's death and went into detective mode:
There's more to this Sindi's story..#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/TmWjGRykxl— Nokukhanya 💥 (@Nokukhanya_2405) January 18, 2018
The police should investigate Sindi death , something is not right somewhere #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/qJR0eGafAA— Phumzile Radebe❤ follow😍I follow back (@Phumi88Phumzile) January 18, 2018
Maybe the older wives are angry at Sindi because she knew all the girlfriends😂😂😂😂#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/6MBLsCZ5Do— iCherry🍒 (@xoNYIKOxo) January 18, 2018
My boyfriend says MaCele has something to do with Sindy's accident #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/LDEv4IOB1X— Serial Chiller (@RudzieRuu) January 18, 2018
Sindi went by keeping the enemy closer #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/FqUWgvhANZ— Dee (@Dee_kabanyane) January 18, 2018
Sindy was already a wife.— IssA sanda (@asanda_01) January 18, 2018
Futhi nje, she accepted every girlfriend.
Aba kherisa nogal.
So what is MaYeni's problem??? #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/Nv9dKLNATm
I don't even know Sindi but I'm sure she was a a way better wife than Macele #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/O6j5o7YT9y— 2018 AFRICA (@2018AFRICA) January 18, 2018
MaSaule was the real MVP 👏👏Imagine just being like "Bae, I have this flame of a friend that I think would be great for you"— IG: @Tsholo_k_ ❤ (@Tsholo_k) January 18, 2018
Levels!! 😭😭😭#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/kXEhtazsPR
So tis Sindi was friend wit her husband's sidechick,en she knew abt da affair en was okay wit it?Rich guys hav it easy #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/fQy8iP4aGJ— I know a guy (@TerryVitamin) January 18, 2018
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE