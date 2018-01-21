TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Masechaba and Vusi Ndlovu in Thailand

21 January 2018 - 10:00 By Jessica Levitt

Radio personality Masechaba Ndlovu and her husband Vusi are making all the kids jealous with their holiday snaps.

The couple are living it up in Thailand and have been sharing some of their experiences on social media.

From beach time, shopping and feeding elephants, the pair have left Januworry in the past.

Check out some snaps of their holiday.

Giving thanks to our 30 year old relative.💋🇹🇭🐘

A post shared by Masechaba Ndlovu 🇿🇦 (@masechabandlovu) on

In case we died! 😂😂😂

A post shared by Masechaba Ndlovu 🇿🇦 (@masechabandlovu) on

Lunch with My King.❤️🇹🇭

A post shared by Masechaba Ndlovu 🇿🇦 (@masechabandlovu) on

Day 2 🇹🇭 x 🔆 x 💦

A post shared by Masechaba Ndlovu 🇿🇦 (@masechabandlovu) on

Let’s go play with other kids

A post shared by Vusi Ndlovu (@mrvndlovu) on

Most read

  1. Kwesta & Anele exchange words over 'money talks' remark TshisaLIVE
  2. Bonang did not buy a vineyard - she was 'simply having lunch' there TshisaLIVE
  3. Sbahle ups her thigh and booty game TshisaLIVE
  4. Twitter goes into detective mode over the death in polygamist Musa's family TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS: Itu spoils Sbahle with a romantic picnic TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

What we know so far: Cape Town’s nightclub security racket turf war and ...
Hoërskool Overvaal Day 2: Protesters throw petrol bomb at police car
X