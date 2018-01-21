SNAPS: Masechaba and Vusi Ndlovu in Thailand
21 January 2018 - 10:00
Radio personality Masechaba Ndlovu and her husband Vusi are making all the kids jealous with their holiday snaps.
The couple are living it up in Thailand and have been sharing some of their experiences on social media.
From beach time, shopping and feeding elephants, the pair have left Januworry in the past.
Check out some snaps of their holiday.
