TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Jo-Anne Reyneke and Simz Ngema break it down

21 January 2018 - 12:00 By Jessica Levitt
Jo-Anne and Simz have moves for days.
Jo-Anne and Simz have moves for days.
Image: Instagram

Actresses Jo-Anne Reyneke and Simz Ngema showed off their dance skills after attempting to remake some of the moves from Sarafina.

Jo-Anne posted the video to her Instagram account and commented on how unfit the pair are.

"So @simzngema and I decide to remake Safarina for ourselves! Brutal reminder of how unfit we are! Buy the end we are barely standing."

Fit or not, it's good to see Simz smiling.

Most read

  1. Kwesta & Anele exchange words over 'money talks' remark TshisaLIVE
  2. Bonang did not buy a vineyard - she was 'simply having lunch' there TshisaLIVE
  3. Sbahle ups her thigh and booty game TshisaLIVE
  4. Twitter goes into detective mode over the death in polygamist Musa's family TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS: Itu spoils Sbahle with a romantic picnic TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

What we know so far: Cape Town’s nightclub security racket turf war and ...
Hoërskool Overvaal Day 2: Protesters throw petrol bomb at police car
X