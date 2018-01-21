WATCH: Jo-Anne Reyneke and Simz Ngema break it down

Actresses Jo-Anne Reyneke and Simz Ngema showed off their dance skills after attempting to remake some of the moves from Sarafina.

Jo-Anne posted the video to her Instagram account and commented on how unfit the pair are.

"So @simzngema and I decide to remake Safarina for ourselves! Brutal reminder of how unfit we are! Buy the end we are barely standing."

Fit or not, it's good to see Simz smiling.