Zodwa on Uzalo cameo: I’m sharing a stage with SA’s most educated actors

Zodwa Wabantu spent some time rubbing shoulders with cast of Uzalo ahead of her cameo on the drama series, which got her thinking about the importance of believing in your dreams.

The entertainer and dancer revealed to TshisaLIVE that she was invited by the show's producers to make an appearance on the show.

"I am not an actor but I was invited and am happy about it. Maybe it will open more doors for me."

While taking pictures with thespians like Baby Cele and Nokuthula Mabika, Zodwa realised that believing in her dreams led to the moment.

"Most actresses in SA are educated and I, Zodwa Wabantu am not educated, but look at me. I'm sharing the stage with the most educated artists in the industry. So go after your dreams, don't let anyone stop you. I'm educated."

Here's what went down behind the scenes: