TshisaLIVE

DMF in memes: Is being single for two years really suspicious?

22 January 2018 - 09:52 By Kyle Zeeman
Obakeng was in search of love on Date My Family.
Obakeng was in search of love on Date My Family.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic

Contestants on popular reality show Date My Family once again sparked debate this week when one of the ladies on it suggested that bachelor Obakeng was dodgy for claiming to have not dated for two years.

Obakeng was looking for an independent and open-minded woman but got grilled by friends and family of his potential dates, who dragged him for not having a car, and apparently being single for far too long.

While most fans were hopeful that he would end up with favourite Jody, others were debating whether it was fair to question Obakeng's relationship drought.

As always, the show created another internet sensation, this time one of the contestant's friend who dragged Obakeng for owning a car wash.

Fans also had a good laugh when one of the show's contestants was described as DJ Zinhle with a dash of Beyoncé.

Most read

  1. SNAPS: Itu spoils Sbahle with a romantic picnic TshisaLIVE
  2. Sbahle ups her thigh and booty game TshisaLIVE
  3. Kwesta & Anele exchange words over 'money talks' remark TshisaLIVE
  4. Letshego Zulu: 18 months later I’m ready to tackle life TshisaLIVE
  5. Twitter goes into detective mode over the death in polygamist Musa's family TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

What we know so far: Cape Town’s nightclub security racket turf war and ...
Hoërskool Overvaal Day 2: Protesters throw petrol bomb at police car
X