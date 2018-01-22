DMF in memes: Is being single for two years really suspicious?

Contestants on popular reality show Date My Family once again sparked debate this week when one of the ladies on it suggested that bachelor Obakeng was dodgy for claiming to have not dated for two years.

Obakeng was looking for an independent and open-minded woman but got grilled by friends and family of his potential dates, who dragged him for not having a car, and apparently being single for far too long.

While most fans were hopeful that he would end up with favourite Jody, others were debating whether it was fair to question Obakeng's relationship drought.