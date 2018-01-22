DMF in memes: Is being single for two years really suspicious?
Contestants on popular reality show Date My Family once again sparked debate this week when one of the ladies on it suggested that bachelor Obakeng was dodgy for claiming to have not dated for two years.
Obakeng was looking for an independent and open-minded woman but got grilled by friends and family of his potential dates, who dragged him for not having a car, and apparently being single for far too long.
While most fans were hopeful that he would end up with favourite Jody, others were debating whether it was fair to question Obakeng's relationship drought.
Single for a month you complain; two year you complain! Lebatlang #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/Nt75a0leTw— Nyiko Silaule (@nyiksie_) January 21, 2018
#DateMyFamily You are single for 2 years ..They complain..U are single for 2 Centuries..they complain..U are single for 2 day..they complain..U are single for 2 weeks ..they complain..U are single for 2 hours..THEY COMPLAIN..haowa bathong..Keng naaa pic.twitter.com/TeZZ8A1rID— Pelo kay (@kay_pelo) January 21, 2018
They don't believe his been single for 2 years. I wonder how they'd react to me being single since birth #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/0JAN3OsNdZ— Plank (@IsHeDone) January 21, 2018
In South Africa you have to be single for few months, if it's a year or two UNAMANGA. 😢#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/yit6rGLUqb— MaTshawe 👑💡✨ (@Melanie_love_97) January 21, 2018
Single for 4 months... hhayi it's too soon to be looking for someone else.— 💱🔙🔛🔝📈 (@MrBurgz) January 21, 2018
Single for 2 years... woo AMANGA uyajola lona.... 😒😒 kanti??? #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/xfvCLc5HOV
People complain a lot. 🙄 You don’t have a car ?— Itumeleng (@Tumi_Mompati) January 21, 2018
You’ve been single for two years?
What have you been waiting for ?
#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/m2ZVaEWWPw
How long have you been single...?— Yo Pierre, you wanna come out here...? (@ZanNdembe) January 21, 2018
4months: Hayi don't you think it's to early? Maybe she's a rebound...
2years: Hayi that's a lie, I Don't believe that...
Kanti what do y'all want...? 😐😑#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/fHEP8u8So1
As always, the show created another internet sensation, this time one of the contestant's friend who dragged Obakeng for owning a car wash.
What the heavens is this that I'm hearing?— Ntsako Shibambo (@Ntsanessa) January 21, 2018
"You can't own a car wash and not have a car" yin maar nga lona?😳😞😳 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/WSrORaKd5L
Friend: “If you own a car wash you should have a car, people that own mortuaries have had people die in their lives.”— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) January 21, 2018
Wtf???? I’ve never been more confused in my life. #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/AGPsuJ1alI
This reaction when he said he runs a car wash#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/6jh1iEXbL0— Dr Naks (@Tshi_Nakanyane) January 21, 2018
BLACKS AND LOOKING DOWN ON EACH OTHER!! THE DUDE IS DOING SOMETHING WITH HIS LIFE BUT NOO... THE CAR WASH BUSINESS IS NOT SOPHISTICATED ENOUGH #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/0OqCHx8vpt— LiLux (@mondemthonya87) January 21, 2018
#DateMyFamily— ❤LETŠOBANA ❤ (@Mahlodimaleka) January 21, 2018
Owning a Car wash is better than some of our jobs, lets respect each other's hustles please 😱😱
Fans also had a good laugh when one of the show's contestants was described as DJ Zinhle with a dash of Beyoncé.
How does someone look like DJ Zinhle but have a dash of Beyonce? #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/Yz2bSo6udm— Ctrl+P (@PumezaZibi) January 21, 2018
#DateMyFamily— LORD BAELISH (@luckisto_l) January 21, 2018
Waiting to see the Mixture of Dj Zinthle and Beyonce pic.twitter.com/3VAaGrQ4YT
#DateMyFamily 😲😲😲😲😲Bathi "She Looks Like Beyonce" pic.twitter.com/tl9RnyXGvR— temogo (@TAstro11) January 21, 2018
The mixture of DJ Zinhle and Beyonce #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/McZ40DiKKA— 2018 AFRICA (@2018AFRICA) January 21, 2018
This is one of the reasons Beyonce will never visit South Africa , la Dash iyahlebisa💔😂😂😂 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/90NEgaWtv9— Treezy Ntsete (@Treezy_N) January 21, 2018
