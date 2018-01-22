TshisaLIVE

Minnie has bad blood with 'just one' rival in the industry

22 January 2018 - 12:30 By Kyle Zeeman
Minnie Dlamini says there is only really one person in the industry she dislikes.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Minnie Dlamini has once again addressed rivalry within the industry, admitting that she only does not see eye-to-eye with one person in the entertainment scene.  

When asked if she still harboured dislike for any rival in the industry, Minnie told YFM that there was "probably just one" person she was feuding with. 

"For sure. I wouldn't say (I was beefing with) a couple, probably just one."

Minnie didn't name the person or the reason for the feud but said that often things were blown out of perspective because there was no communication.

"We are cool as long as you haven't done anything to disrespect me, and I haven't disrespected you. And in the event that it happens, I hope you pick up the phone and we have a chat about it. People allow things to be unnecessary. People like gossip."

She said the industry generally had fake moments but if celebs took the time to speak to each other, they would see that it is not that deep.

"I try to filter out what people tell me that other celebs have said. I have learnt through experience that people say I have said things about others, and I don't even know who that person is. So if I bump into you, I'm definitely bringing it up. But if it sounds far-fetched or I don't believe it, I keep pushing."

