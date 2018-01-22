SABC steps in to settle David Tlale & The Intern winner fight

After months of bitter dispute between fashion designer David Tlale and the winner of his reality show, Kuena Moshoeshoe, the SABC has intervened to help ensure Kuena gets her prizes.

The pair have been embroiled in a public spat, after David refused to give Kuene her prizes months after the young designer won the debut season of The Intern with David Tlale. David said he was holding back her prizes because Kuena did not have a work permit and had not yet signed the paperwork agreeing to become his intern.

In a statement, the SABC confirmed that the matter had reached them for mediation and was currently being discussed with all parties involved.

"SABC 3 has noted the reported dispute between David Tlale and the winner of The Intern, Kuena Moshoeshoe. We have since made interventions between the two parties in an attempt to find a workable solution on the matter. Currently the situation is still under continuous discussions between the winner and David Tlale with the channel as the mediator."

Attempts to contact Kuena for comment were unsuccessful

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, David claimed that it was he who reached out to the SABC for help after seeing the ongoing dispute drag on without any hope of a resolution.

"I asked them to step in because we need to put the matter to rest. It has been going on for a while. The winner is not accepting or signing the work contract and that is the hold up. I have stipulated that the idea for this whole show was to win an opportunity to be my intern and the ultimate prize was to be my intern for a year. The cars and the studios were all frills and feathers to improve the intern's life and help it run smoothly."

He said that despite the drama surrounding the show, it would be returning for a second season later this year.

"We have learnt a lot. We are going to make sure that we tighten our contracts and communicate clearly to the interns what the prizes are, and how it is supposed to happen. It is too early to say but we hope that we can have a car to give away in the second season."

David also denied that he gave the vehicle promised to Kuena in her prizes to his mother.

"The car was not given to my mother. There were pictures (on social media) of my mother sitting in my car, my own personal car. The (winner's) car is still available and will be given to the winner once this has all been sorted out."