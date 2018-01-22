TshisaLIVE

Sechaba Pali on his new wife: 'I thank God for her'

22 January 2018 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Sechaba Pali has married the love of his life.
Gospel singer, Sechaba Pali recently tied the knot during an intimate white wedding to his girlfriend of seven months, Tumi Makapalla. 

Sechaba who was previously engaged met Tumi at an event in Lesotho last year. 

Speaking to Move! magazine, Sechaba said he wanted to have a private ceremony surrounded by his closest people. 

"I didn't want a lot of people. I wanted people who love me and are always there for me," he said. 

Sechaba could not stop gushing over his bride, and described her as a blessing. 

"I thank God for her. There was no order in my family. I'm grateful I got her. I'm blessed. This is the first time I get married."

Sechaba also set the record straight on reports that he was previously married, saying that they were engaged, not married. 

The gospel singer, who has never been shy to speak his mind made headlines last year when he slammed music bosses during a memorial service for Lundi Tyamara. 

"Lundi would attend events and make everyone cry and then when he is done he would go home and cry to himself, because there was no food in the fridge.

"Why are people crying? What makes them cry? Where were you when Lundi was in hospital? You heard that he was eating through a drip," Sechaba said.

