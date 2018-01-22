Thandiswa Mazwai helps teen escape apparent human trafficking
Musician Thandiswa Mazwai has recounted the heart-wrenching experience of meeting a teenage girl in Addis Ababa who had apparently been sold by her uncle to human traffickers.
Taking to Twitter the Zabalaza hitmaker revealed how she encountered the young girl at the airport, who realised that she was being trafficked to Saudi Arabia and stayed in the airport for four days with no help.
I encountered a sad young girl at the airport in Adis who realized only when she arrived in Adis that she was being trafficked to Saudi. She was 17.She had no money&wanted to go back home. I helped her go back but lost touch with her. She was sold by her uncle. We wept. https://t.co/MO1ubdSCvS— KingOnTheMic (@thandiswamazwai) January 19, 2018
The musician explained that they tried to help the girl by reporting the matter to the airport authorities but struggled, due to language differences, to understand her initially.
We did report the case but were told there are so many such cases that she might never get justice. She had been sitting at the airport for 4 days with no help.She didn’t speak any language they understood in Adis and so sat at the airport until I saw her sitting there crying— KingOnTheMic (@thandiswamazwai) January 19, 2018
Thandiswa said she was heartbroken by the entire situation. She added that they wept after the girl was able to communicate why she was on her own in the strange airport.
It was one of the saddest encounters. I don’t know how I noticed her,maybe it’s because I am mother to a 17yr old.— KingOnTheMic (@thandiswamazwai) January 19, 2018
She was from Ghana,sold to a Nigerian man. I wanted to understand her story so badly that I walked around the airport asking people if they are Ghanaian. After only the second try I found a Ghanaian sista. This is how we found out her uncle had sold her. We all wept for a while.— KingOnTheMic (@thandiswamazwai) January 19, 2018
The musician said helped the girl so she could go back home but it had that she lost contact with her afterwards.
I told her. I want you to grow up and do great things! I said I would pay for her to go to school but I lost track of her💔 it’s heart wrenching— KingOnTheMic (@thandiswamazwai) January 19, 2018
