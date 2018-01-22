TshisaLIVE

Thandiswa Mazwai helps teen escape apparent human trafficking

22 January 2018 - 15:43 By Chrizelda Kekana
Musician Thandiswa Mazwai recounted a sad encounter she had at an airport.
Image: Via Instagram

Musician Thandiswa Mazwai has recounted the heart-wrenching experience of meeting a teenage girl in Addis Ababa who had apparently been sold by her uncle to human traffickers. 

Taking to Twitter the Zabalaza hitmaker revealed how she encountered the young girl at the airport, who realised that she was being trafficked to Saudi Arabia and stayed in the airport for four days with no help. 

The musician explained that they tried to help the girl by reporting the matter to the airport authorities but struggled, due to language differences, to understand her initially.

Thandiswa said she was heartbroken by the entire situation.  She added that they wept after the girl was able to communicate why she was on her own in the strange airport.  

The musician said helped the girl so she could go back home but it had that she lost contact with her afterwards. 

