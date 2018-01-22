Tumi Morake on her engagement: I thought a family member had died

Eight years after Tumi Morake and Mpho Osei-Tutu tied the knot, the pair have reflected on their engagement, with the comedian admitting she couldn't stop laughing while Mpho popped the question.

Tumi told Bona that her man popped the question while at the park and was so serious she thought he was going to tell her someone had died.

"One day, we were at the park, and Mpho seemed nervous and uncomfortable. I thought that a family member had died or he was about to break up with me. That was until I saw him reaching for his back pocket and pull out a small box."

She immediately knew that he was about to propose and burst out laughing.

"I couldn't stop laughing! At some point, he probably thought that I was going to decline because he was getting annoyed. He eventually asked me to marry him, and I said yes."

The pair now have three children.