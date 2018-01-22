TshisaLIVE

Tumi Morake on her engagement: I thought a family member had died

22 January 2018 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Tumi Morake opens up about her engagement.
Tumi Morake opens up about her engagement.
Image: Via Tumi Morake's Instagram

Eight years after Tumi Morake and Mpho Osei-Tutu tied the knot, the pair have reflected on their engagement, with the comedian admitting she couldn't stop laughing while Mpho popped the question.

Tumi told Bona that her man popped the question while at the park and was so serious she thought he was going to tell her someone had died.

"One day, we were at the park, and Mpho seemed nervous and uncomfortable. I thought that a family member had died or he was about to break up with me. That was until I saw him reaching for his back pocket and pull out a small box."

She immediately knew that he was about to propose and burst out laughing.

"I couldn't stop laughing! At some point, he probably thought that I was going to decline because he was getting annoyed. He eventually asked me to marry him, and I said yes."

The pair now have three children.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE last year, Mpho made it clear that despite their busy schedules they were each others' top priority.

“If we have gaps in between we try to have dates and try to steal moments. We understand the value of contact with each other but when it can’t happen we’re open and understanding‚” he said at the time.

He explained that the ‘secret’ to their success was always communicating with each other.

LISTEN: Robbie Malinga's final song was a 'farewell gift' to Naima Kay

Just weeks before his death, music veteran Robbie Malinga sat across from afro-jazz sensation Naima Kay and give her a gift, a song that would be the ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Samthing Soweto details his struggles with reading and writing in school

Samthing Soweto has come out to share one of the difficulties that made going back to school after jail a lot more difficult that his fear of being ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

'I am happy with where I am' - Renate Stuurman on small screen return

Although Renate Stuurman is one of the most well-known actors in SA, she disappears for long periods from the small screen because she thrives on ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Bonang's former make-up artist gets his R25K, but not from her

After over six months of waiting and being given the run-around, Bonang Matheba's former make-up artist, Muzi Zuma's prayers have been answered and ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS: Itu spoils Sbahle with a romantic picnic TshisaLIVE
  2. Sbahle ups her thigh and booty game TshisaLIVE
  3. Kwesta & Anele exchange words over 'money talks' remark TshisaLIVE
  4. Letshego Zulu: 18 months later I’m ready to tackle life TshisaLIVE
  5. Twitter goes into detective mode over the death in polygamist Musa's family TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

What we know so far: Cape Town’s nightclub security racket turf war and ...
Hoërskool Overvaal Day 2: Protesters throw petrol bomb at police car
X