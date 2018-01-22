TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Lerato Mvelase's pantsula dance moves are uber impressive!

22 January 2018 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress and musician Lerato Mvelase has been taking pantsula dance classes.
Image: Via Instagram

While many know Lerato Mvelase as an actor, she's out to prove that she is a well-rounded performer and her pantsula dance skills will leave you nostalgic.

The actress, who recently introduced the world to her singing talent, took to Instagram to share her impressive dance skills.

Lerato revealed that she'd been taking pantsula classes for her music video for her single, Themba.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE last year, Lerato explained that although her sound would mostly be afro-soul, she wanted her first single to be a house song to show people a different side of her.

"My song is about Themba (hope). I want to inspire people to believe in something. In the song I talk about believing in joy, love and respect. But more than that, we should believe in ourselves, our dreams and our purpose. I believe house music has been made just about the beat and very few artists make an effort to carry positive and meaningful messages on this type of sound. Seeing that South Africans love house music, I figured why not use this tool to stand for something," she said at the time.

Check her smooth dance moves below:

