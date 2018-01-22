Zodwa Wabantu dismisses breakup rumours: 'I'm happy with my man'

Zodwa Wabantu has poured cold water on speculation that there's trouble in paradise with her Ben 10 and that she was on the hunt to replace him. This after a fake Twitter account started a social media search at her expense.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa said she was initially not aware that a parody account had asked men to send pictures for a "new Ben 10" and could confirm that she was perfectly happy with her man.

"Sometimes, people that create profiles and pretend to be me do such. It wasn't me, we haven't broken up. I am happy with my man, he makes me happy."

Over the weekend, the fake account posted a tweet asking other "Ben 10" material guys to post a picture, so that Zodwa could choose one guy to have "fun" with.

Under #Ben10ForZodwa, many young men accepted the request and filled Zodwa's mentions with their snaps hoping to be chosen.