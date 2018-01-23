'I live life day by day': Hugh Masekela's last interview with TshisaLIVE

In a rare interview, legendary musician Hugh Masekela sat down with TshisaLIVE in July 2017, just months before his death on Tuesday.

Journalist Chrizelda Kekana spoke to Bra Hugh about the reason he was so selective with media interviews and his desire to do what he was passionate about.

Bra Hugh told TshisaLIVE that he just wanted to impart his knowledge and didn't bother too much about his "legacy".

"I don't have any ambitions [about my legacy]. I just feel that it's work that I am supposed to do, otherwise my ancestors will punish me. Why? Because I got so much from them. But I don't have an ambitious future about 'Hugh Masekela's legacy'."

Bra Hugh said he knew he was living through his "bonus" years and wanted to live it day by day.

"I don't want to live beyond where I am now... and I live it day by day. And, I think once you get too involved with your legacy and all that sh*t, you are swallowed by your own ego."