IN MEMES: The Queen's Robocop & his 'gwababa' frustrates Twitter
Just when Twitter thought the long overdue story of The Queen's Vuyiswa and Jerry would happen, Jerry showed his true colours and cowardice by turning down her declaration of love.
The Queen's loyal viewers have seen Vuyiswa's love for Jerry from the first season, first as friends then gradually a romantic kind of love. However, Jerry's "rigid" nature has often made it hard for people to express their love for him and for him to do the same.
Fans thought that they would finally end up together after Vee found the courage to tell Jerry her real feelings.
But Jerry blocked the possibility and sent Vee back into friendzone, much to Twitter's frustration and disappointment.
So Jerry is giving up a chance at love with Vee to take care of Refilwe? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/bH4JTp6Mw1— Emmah_N (@AfricanFlute) January 22, 2018
Jerry is still in shock after Vuyiswas love confession. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/eicMkdHApi— FERGUSON FILMS (@FERGUSON_FILMS) January 22, 2018
Jerry can’t do a simple thing, like being in love #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/DKnSNZTLRw— sonia Soso (@soniachipu) January 22, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Jerry is my favorite awkward person... I thought he was gonna say to Vee.. pic.twitter.com/GIkJVmkMdz— ☆| Born_✴_Blessed |☆ (@BornBlessed9) January 22, 2018
Jerry should go to uyang'thanda na😂😂😂 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/1hEBJwfu1Y— Sihle-The-General (@SihleGeneral180) January 22, 2018
Jerry lives on this street #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/LmDNg6RnF1— Malebogo Morei (@MalebogoMorei) January 22, 2018
There comes Refilwe le Jerry and they are disturbing my movie #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/NuP4rFoIKz— Gee (@GeeMolema) January 16, 2018
Vee should sleep with all the men on this show just to get Jerry woke AF o tshimolola go ntena #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/DtQmZu9aUL— King Crisp (@LarryGCrisp) January 22, 2018
How the hell did Jerry shela Amo's mother 🤔 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/ZlWYR7BMSA— ♥♥Patty♥♥ (@mahlodiletsoalo) January 22, 2018
Yoh mara Jerry usishimane maaan😂😂😂 Even when the girl professes her 😍 still dzololo malume😶#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/lH5rtS35c0— Mandy_M (@mandymatsinhe) January 22, 2018
Lol jerry don't know what to say wtf #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/MMhVEsB7ga— SK (@RealTrazy_sk2) January 22, 2018
Captain Jerry just captainzoned Vee. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/HZeCEIELTV— Mmamorogo Moses Mahlatši Jnr. (@moses_maibelo) January 22, 2018
Jerry Ke slow pork🤔am worried abt him#Thequeenmzansi pic.twitter.com/hmX8GG4gNb— minor matloa (@MatloaMinor) January 22, 2018
Haii ngeke... Jerry maake... i give up #TheQueenMzansi#TheQueenMzansiS2 pic.twitter.com/ZO3p8tvZ4B— The Real Shandees (@edwardaaron9) January 22, 2018
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE