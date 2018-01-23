IN MEMES: The Queen's Robocop & his 'gwababa' frustrates Twitter

Just when Twitter thought the long overdue story of The Queen's Vuyiswa and Jerry would happen, Jerry showed his true colours and cowardice by turning down her declaration of love.

The Queen's loyal viewers have seen Vuyiswa's love for Jerry from the first season, first as friends then gradually a romantic kind of love. However, Jerry's "rigid" nature has often made it hard for people to express their love for him and for him to do the same.

Fans thought that they would finally end up together after Vee found the courage to tell Jerry her real feelings.

But Jerry blocked the possibility and sent Vee back into friendzone, much to Twitter's frustration and disappointment.