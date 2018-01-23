IN PICTURES: Hugh Masekela's life remembered

For over six decades Hugh Masekela brought joy to millions of people around the globe through his music.

The legendary musician died on Tuesday morning at his Johannesburg home surrounded his loved ones.

Ever since news of Bra Hugh's death broke social media has been filled with an outpouring of tributes in his honour.

Bra Hugh's son, Selema Mabena 'Sal' Masekela said he was battling to come to terms with his father's death.

"It is difficult to comprehend that this moment is real. To me, my father has always been both ageless and immortal."

Bra Hugh was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2008 and underwent eye surgery in March 2017 as the cancer had spread, and had to go into theatre again in September 2016 after another tumor was discovered.

Here's a look into the life of a musical giant through pictures: