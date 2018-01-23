TshisaLIVE

IN PICTURES: Hugh Masekela's life remembered

23 January 2018 - 13:08 By Karishma Thakurdin
Hugh Masekela's life in pictures.
Image: Gallo Images/ Bongiwe Gumede

For over six decades Hugh Masekela brought joy to millions of people around the globe through his music. 

The legendary musician died on Tuesday morning at his Johannesburg home surrounded his loved ones. 

Ever since news of Bra Hugh's death broke social media has been filled with an outpouring of tributes in his honour. 

Bra Hugh's son, Selema Mabena 'Sal' Masekela said he was battling to come to terms with his father's death. 

"It is difficult to comprehend that this moment is real. To me, my father has always been both ageless and immortal." 

Bra Hugh was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2008 and underwent eye surgery in March 2017 as the cancer had spread, and had to go into theatre again in September 2016 after another tumor was discovered. 

Here's a look into the life of a musical giant through pictures: 

Legendary South African singer Miriam Makeba with fellow musician and ex-husband Hugh Masekela.
Image: Gallo Images / Avusa
Legendary South African singer Miriam Makeba and Hugh Masekela.
Image: Gallo Images / Sunday Times
Hugh Masekela, the father of African Jazz.
Image: Gallo Images
South African jazz musicians, Hugh Masekela & Jonas Gwangwa, performing on stage at the South African State Theater for the president's concert, 2010.
Image: Gallo Images
Legendary musician Hugh Masekela speaks during an interview on October 27, 2016 in Johannesburg.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo
Jazz legend Hugh Masekela performs during the Oppikoppi festival on August 9, 2014 in Northam, South Africa
Image: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius
Hugh Masekela in June 2009.
Image: Gallo Images/ Bongiwe Gumede
Hugh Masekela at the 10th annual Cape Town Jazz Festival held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC)
Image: Gallo Images/ Lulama Zenzile
Hugh Masekela was bestowed with a sixth doctorate by Wits University on July 04, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Masekela was conferred with a doctorate of music for his role as an artist and social activist during apartheid.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele
Hugh Masekela during the annual MTN Bushfire Festival on May 30, 2017 in Malkerns Valley, Swaziland.
Image: Gallo Images /Alet Pretorius
Hugh during the DStv Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards (DStvMVCA) event at the Sandton Convention Centre on August 26, 2017 in Sandton, South Africa. Hosted by Bonang Matheba, the inaugural Hugh performed at the DStvMVCA's last year.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

