Itumeleng Khune clears the air on fan 'snub'

Bafana Bafana footballer Itumeleng Khune has hit back at a fan's suggestion that the star snubbed him when asked for a picture, telling the person to "appreciate the small things in life".

The fan claimed that Khune refused to take a picture with him after a football match this week.

He said he was mocked because of the 'snub' and apparently even had difficulty sleeping.

"I was mocked because I'm one of your biggest fans, so they (his friends) laughed at me and told me not to try that again my brother. But I'm okay now that I told you how I felt and that I couldn't sleep well."

While fans tried to encourage the fan to get over the disappointment, Khune responded to the claim by explaining that he already told the fan why he could not pose for a picture.

"But I told you I was injured and couldn’t smile. What was so difficult to understand?"

He went on to encourage the fan to be grateful.

"At least I gave you my time. Appreciate small things in life."

Khune has been working hard on his fitness and posted pictures of himself working up a sweat, so he was obviously not losing sleep over the "snub".