'Our hearts beat with profound loss' - Hugh Masekela's family
Even though Hugh Masekela was in and out of hospital for nine years while battling prostate cancer, those close to him have been left shocked and heartbroken by his death.
In a statement issued on Tuesday morning, Bra Hugh's family said they were shattered by his death.
"A loving father, brother, grandfather and friend, our hearts beat with profound loss," they said.
"Hugh's global and activist contribution to and participation in the areas of music, theatre and the arts in general is contained in the minds and memory of millions across six continents. We are blessed and grateful to be part of a life and ever-expanding legacy of love. Rest in power, beloved. You are forever in our hearts."
Masekela family spokesperson Marang Setshwaelo said the family were grateful for the support they had received from the nation.
A close friend of the star told TshisaLIVE he was shaking at the news of his close friend's death.
"I am not myself. I cannot believe this. He will be missed and live on in our hearts. We are shattered," Matwetwe Ntombini said.
Bra Hugh was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2008. He also underwent eye surgery in March 2016 after the cancer spread, and had to go into theatre again in September 2016 after another tumour was discovered.
South African jazz musician Ramopolo Hugh Masekela lost his battle with prostate cancer in Johannesburg, his family said on Tuesday, January 23 2018.
