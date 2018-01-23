'Our hearts beat with profound loss' - Hugh Masekela's family

Even though Hugh Masekela was in and out of hospital for nine years while battling prostate cancer, those close to him have been left shocked and heartbroken by his death.

In a statement issued on Tuesday morning, Bra Hugh's family said they were shattered by his death.

"A loving father, brother, grandfather and friend, our hearts beat with profound loss," they said.

"Hugh's global and activist contribution to and participation in the areas of music, theatre and the arts in general is contained in the minds and memory of millions across six continents. We are blessed and grateful to be part of a life and ever-expanding legacy of love. Rest in power, beloved. You are forever in our hearts."