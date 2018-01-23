Shots fired! AKA's new single is filled with shade to Riky, Cassper & rivals

Rapper AKA's made a glorious return to music playlists this week with a brand new single filled with more shade than an umbrella.

The track, a collaboration with fellow rapper Tumi "Stogie T" Molekane entitled Star Signs, dropped in the early hours of Tuesday morning and was soon topping the trends list for its explosive lyrics.

Both rapper's took the opportunity to address their rivals and concerns about the industry.

Here are just three "victims" of the shots the pair took on the song: