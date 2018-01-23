TshisaLIVE

Tributes pour in for Bra Hugh Masekela

23 January 2018 - 10:22 By Chrizelda Kekana

South African jazz musician Ramopolo Hugh Masekela lost his battle with prostate cancer in Johannesburg, his family said on Tuesday, January 23 2018.

News of veteran musician Hugh Masekela's death sent shockwaves through the nation on Tuesday morning.

Masekela, who was fondly referred to as Bra Hugh, died after a nine-year battle with prostate cancer. 

Bra Hugh, who was 78 years old, was surrounded by his family and friends at the time of his death. 

Legendary musician Hugh Masekela has died

Legendary musician Bra Hugh Masekela has died at the age of 78. 
3 hours ago

"After a protracted and courageous battle with prostate cancer, he passed peacefully in Johannesburg, South Africa, surrounded by his family," read a press statement.

The musician's team announced in October that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2008.  

Fans from across the globe have filled social media with heartfelt condolences to Bra Hugh's family and remembered his massive contribution to the country's political struggle through music.

#RIPbraHugh 😔

President Jacob Zuma also expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of Masekela.

“Masekela was one of the pioneers of jazz music in South Africa whose talent was recognised and honoured internationally over many years. He kept the torch of freedom alive globally fighting apartheid through his music and mobilising international support for the struggle for liberation and raising awareness of the evils of apartheid‚” said a statement issued by the presidency.

Zuma bestowed the National Order of Ikhamanga in Gold in 2010 on Masekela for his exceptional contribution to music and the struggle against apartheid in South Africa.

“His contribution to the struggle for liberation will never be forgotten. We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to his family and peers in the arts and culture fraternity at large. May his soul rest in peace.”

