Tributes pour in for Bra Hugh Masekela
South African jazz musician Ramopolo Hugh Masekela lost his battle with prostate cancer in Johannesburg, his family said on Tuesday, January 23 2018.
News of veteran musician Hugh Masekela's death sent shockwaves through the nation on Tuesday morning.
Masekela, who was fondly referred to as Bra Hugh, died after a nine-year battle with prostate cancer.
Bra Hugh, who was 78 years old, was surrounded by his family and friends at the time of his death.
"After a protracted and courageous battle with prostate cancer, he passed peacefully in Johannesburg, South Africa, surrounded by his family," read a press statement.
The musician's team announced in October that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2008.
Fans from across the globe have filled social media with heartfelt condolences to Bra Hugh's family and remembered his massive contribution to the country's political struggle through music.
A baobab tree has fallen, the nation has lost a one of a kind musician with the passing of Jazz legend bra Hugh Masekela. We can safely say bra Hugh was one of the great architects of Afro-Jazz and he uplifted the soul of our nation through his timeless music. #RIPBraHughMasekela pic.twitter.com/JVy47GA6aU— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) January 23, 2018
It is with deep sadness that SA learns of the passing of an icon, legend and struggle icon Hugh Masikela.....may you fly with the angels and watch over Azania bra Hugh. #RIPHughMasikela— #TheMasterPiece (@ntsikimazwai) January 23, 2018
The legend Hugh Masekela 😔😔 this is devastating #HughMasekela #RIP— Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) January 23, 2018
Rest in Peace Bra Hugh.— NINA HASTIE (@THATninahastie) January 23, 2018
Absolutely shattered to hear this news.
Death has once more robbed us. On the other hand Bra Hugh is relieved of suffering. Wonderful grootman & friend! Thank you for everything. I think ‘The boy is doin’ it’, says it all! https://t.co/4HjCxK6y7m— Tim Modise (@TimModise) January 23, 2018
Oh Papa Hugh 💔 A legend has fallen, may his soul rest in eternal peace. What a man!!!! Thank you for the music #RIPBraHugh pic.twitter.com/4HjDVMfy6u— Vivian Chuene (@Vivaciosness) January 23, 2018
After a battle with prostate cancer, Legendary South African trumpeter, composer and singer Hugh Masekela has succumbed to death at the age of 78. Bra Hugh banna, Jah neh.— Akani Mangena (@Ruraltarian) January 23, 2018
President Jacob Zuma also expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of Masekela.
“Masekela was one of the pioneers of jazz music in South Africa whose talent was recognised and honoured internationally over many years. He kept the torch of freedom alive globally fighting apartheid through his music and mobilising international support for the struggle for liberation and raising awareness of the evils of apartheid‚” said a statement issued by the presidency.
Zuma bestowed the National Order of Ikhamanga in Gold in 2010 on Masekela for his exceptional contribution to music and the struggle against apartheid in South Africa.
“His contribution to the struggle for liberation will never be forgotten. We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to his family and peers in the arts and culture fraternity at large. May his soul rest in peace.”
