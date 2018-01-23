WATCH: 5 biggest hits from Bra Hugh Masekela we will never forget
23 January 2018 - 11:46
Music legend Hugh Masekela touched the lives of millions of music lovers around the world for over six decades.
The star died in his Johannesburg home on Tuesday morning surrounded by family, after a nine-year battle with prostate cancer.
While tributes continue to pour in from around the world, fans have remembered the icon through his music, which spread hope and peace in turbulent times.
Here are just five songs from Bra Hugh that will be remembered forever:
• Stimela
• Thanayi
Hugh featuring thandiswa
• Khawuleza
• Chileshe
• Grazing In The Grass
