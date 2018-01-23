TshisaLIVE

Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men

23 January 2018 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Zodwa Wabantu has said that she'll choose a Ben 10 over a sugar daddy anyday.
Zodwa Wabantu has said that she'll choose a Ben 10 over a sugar daddy anyday.
Image: Via Instagram

Even though Zodwa Wabantu's relationship with a 'Ben 10' has got tongues wagging, the entertainer has revealed that she prefers dating younger guys to older men hands down. 

Zodwa told TshisaLIVE that having dated older men before she knows for a "fact" that one becomes a servant and often has no say in the relationship.

She said they (older man) expect age, money and status to keep you quiet even if you are unhappy.

"I should be getting a rich old guy... but my boyfriend is a good man. I know, a rich guy will make my life miserable or make me feel unworthy. I have been there dear, I am not interested in going back. The first time I was in the paper was actually because I was dating Mandla Mthembu, yes the one who used to date Khanyisile Mbau... so I am over such things."

Zodwa said all she wanted was the freedom to pursue her happiness and somehow being with a younger guy gave her that.

"I am not dating a Ben 10 because I need attention or looking for love. I know what love feels and looks like, that is not what I am after. I am after happiness, being in a free space and living my best life."

The entertainer said she was happy because her boyfriend was independent and not insecure.

She said she loved the fact that her arrangement with her boyfriend, whom she revealed worked at the bank, doesn't give her stress.

"I don't want stress, I am an adult. I don't want a person who will require things I can't give, wanting me to cook when I come back from gigs or telling me I am making more money than him or telling me I am embarrassing him with my job."

Zodwa also said she wasn't interested in pleasing society or falling into the pressure of thinking she needs to get married.

"I don't want to get married. For what? Just so I can go home and show people that someone wants to marry me? I don't even want to get married. I want to die with my freedom intact, I want to die happy! I won't buy status through a man, so me and my boyfriend's little setting is just perfect."

SABC steps in to settle David Tlale & The Intern winner fight

After months of bitter dispute between fashion designer David Tlale and the winner of his reality show, Kuena Moshoeshoe, the SABC has intervened to ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Zodwa Wabantu dismisses breakup rumours: 'I'm happy with my man'

Zodwa Wabantu has poured cold water on speculation that there's trouble in paradise with her Ben 10 and that she was on the hunt to replace him. This ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Gigi Lamayne hits out over body shaming insults

Rapper Gigi Lamayne has hit back at critics who called her an attention seeker and body shamed her over a post of herself lying on the floor in a ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Tumi Morake on her engagement: I thought a family member had died

Eight years after Tumi Morake and Mpho Osei-Tutu tied the knot, the pair have reflected on their engagement, with the comedian admitting she couldn't ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH: Lerato Mvelase's pantsula dance moves are uber impressive!

While many know Lerato Mvelase as an actor, she's out to prove that she is a well-rounded performer and her pantsula dance skills will leave you ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. SABC anchor Peter Ndoro apologises for 'killing off' Mangosuthu Buthelezi TshisaLIVE
  2. Sbahle ups her thigh and booty game TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS: Itu spoils Sbahle with a romantic picnic TshisaLIVE
  4. Minnie has bad blood with 'just one' rival in the industry TshisaLIVE
  5. Twitter goes into detective mode over the death in polygamist Musa's family TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Learn how to make Unicorn Slime
‘She’s used to killing’: bereaved Life Esidimeni families on Mahlangu
X