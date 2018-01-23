Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men

Even though Zodwa Wabantu's relationship with a 'Ben 10' has got tongues wagging, the entertainer has revealed that she prefers dating younger guys to older men hands down.

Zodwa told TshisaLIVE that having dated older men before she knows for a "fact" that one becomes a servant and often has no say in the relationship.

She said they (older man) expect age, money and status to keep you quiet even if you are unhappy.

"I should be getting a rich old guy... but my boyfriend is a good man. I know, a rich guy will make my life miserable or make me feel unworthy. I have been there dear, I am not interested in going back. The first time I was in the paper was actually because I was dating Mandla Mthembu, yes the one who used to date Khanyisile Mbau... so I am over such things."

Zodwa said all she wanted was the freedom to pursue her happiness and somehow being with a younger guy gave her that.

"I am not dating a Ben 10 because I need attention or looking for love. I know what love feels and looks like, that is not what I am after. I am after happiness, being in a free space and living my best life."

The entertainer said she was happy because her boyfriend was independent and not insecure.

She said she loved the fact that her arrangement with her boyfriend, whom she revealed worked at the bank, doesn't give her stress.

"I don't want stress, I am an adult. I don't want a person who will require things I can't give, wanting me to cook when I come back from gigs or telling me I am making more money than him or telling me I am embarrassing him with my job."

Zodwa also said she wasn't interested in pleasing society or falling into the pressure of thinking she needs to get married.

"I don't want to get married. For what? Just so I can go home and show people that someone wants to marry me? I don't even want to get married. I want to die with my freedom intact, I want to die happy! I won't buy status through a man, so me and my boyfriend's little setting is just perfect."