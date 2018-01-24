TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Twitter shook by Yimlo's Tshepiso on fleek brows

24 January 2018
Dineo Ranaka's new show Yimlo helps people reveal their truths.
Despite the seriousness of last night's episode of Yimlo, Twitter turned its attention to Tshepiso's on fleek eyebrows, which left them feeling like they need make-up classes.

Tshepiso appeared on the show to reveal to her family that she was leading a double life and was actually an androgynous (partly male and partly female in appearance) person. 

The Yimlo participant shared how she had a case similar to people, who have Gender Identity Dysphoria, where she lived her life believing she was born in the wrong body.

Although she went on to say that she wasn't necessarily transgender, Tshepiso said she was tired of living a life of pretense. She described herself as an androgynous model (neither specifically feminine nor masculine) and a make-up artist.

After the initial shock of finding out her secret, Twitter moved onto how on point her make-up was.  

The memes came streaming in: 

