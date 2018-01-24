IN MEMES: Twitter shook by Yimlo's Tshepiso on fleek brows
Despite the seriousness of last night's episode of Yimlo, Twitter turned its attention to Tshepiso's on fleek eyebrows, which left them feeling like they need make-up classes.
Tshepiso appeared on the show to reveal to her family that she was leading a double life and was actually an androgynous (partly male and partly female in appearance) person.
The Yimlo participant shared how she had a case similar to people, who have Gender Identity Dysphoria, where she lived her life believing she was born in the wrong body.
Although she went on to say that she wasn't necessarily transgender, Tshepiso said she was tired of living a life of pretense. She described herself as an androgynous model (neither specifically feminine nor masculine) and a make-up artist.
After the initial shock of finding out her secret, Twitter moved onto how on point her make-up was.
The memes came streaming in:
#Yimlo Make up ka Tshepiso is on another level struu👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/1TKjbsqsMo— THANDIE ZUMA👑💕 (@zuma_thandie) January 23, 2018
#YimLo still can't do my makeup na this morning 💔😤😅 pic.twitter.com/Snb9OyTKk2— Andiswa (@andiswa_esh) January 24, 2018
Tshepiso’s make up is on fleek better than some of y’all straight ladies 😂😂😂😂😂 akelwane kennete #YimLo pic.twitter.com/91pte9B6f6— Tshepo Rameetse (@swartblack) January 23, 2018
That time I can't do my make-up #YimLo pic.twitter.com/KjUPKeICTY— MELANIN🌻 (@Katleho_Katz) January 23, 2018
Tshepiso must teach us! Those brows! #YimLo pic.twitter.com/JnUAmmS8NJ— MaRadebe (@YonelaZihlangu) January 23, 2018
#YimLo— I'm broke too fam (@ladylwaz) January 23, 2018
Her brow game 😍👏👏
.
At that time mina I can only do one eyebrow correctly the other one just looks like I drew it with my foot pic.twitter.com/7H3ts53xlr
#yimlo— king shade (@im_nutritious) January 23, 2018
Tshepiso needs to open a school for drawing eyebrows pic.twitter.com/RccOIHVCLw
Black Child you are loved regardless of who you are #Yimlo pic.twitter.com/gh7oMky3se— 2018 AFRICA (@2018AFRICA) January 23, 2018
I love gogo. So calm and accepting. #yimlo pic.twitter.com/PprJNm5hWb— Jodie Landon (@2LeeeSan) January 23, 2018
#YimLo who wants to reveal their secret to their family on tv? Banesbindi abantu ndincamile. pic.twitter.com/73DZmwcMCS— Ayabonga Tshali (@AyabongaTshali1) January 23, 2018
If that mathousand episode on #thebigsecret wasn't staged, I have no business judging people who are on #YimLo. pic.twitter.com/VGJ5FMdIn3— Michiggann (@Michell65149746) January 23, 2018
