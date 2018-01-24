IN MEMES: Twitter slams 'ignorant' Nyan'Nyan cheater

Fans of reality show Nyan'Nyan were left shocked on Tuesday after a cheater claimed that he knew he was not infected with a STD because the woman he had been sleeping with did not "look sick".

Athi appeared on the show to confess to his girlfriend that he was cheating on her with his ex and several other women. He admitted that he had unprotected sex but reassured his partner that he did not carry STDs.

When asked how he could be so sure that he was not infected, Athi said he observed the women and they appeared healthy.

"Sick people have bad rashes and endless sores all over. You can see it in their skin. It changes and gets darker and their mouths develop dry scabs and stuff like that. So I can see these girls are healthy."