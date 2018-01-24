IN MEMES: Twitter slams 'ignorant' Nyan'Nyan cheater

TshisaLIVE

Nyan'Nyan host Luyanda Potwana has to sit through some awkward moments as participants confess.
Fans of reality show Nyan'Nyan were left shocked on Tuesday after a cheater claimed  that he knew he was not infected with a STD because the woman he had been sleeping with did not "look sick".

Athi appeared on the show to confess to his girlfriend that he was cheating on her with his ex and several other women. He admitted that he had unprotected sex but reassured his partner that he did not carry STDs.

When asked how he could be so sure that he was not infected, Athi said he observed the women and they appeared healthy.

"Sick people have bad rashes and endless sores all over. You can see it in their skin. It changes and gets darker and their mouths develop dry scabs and stuff like that. So I can see these girls are healthy."

The show's presenter Luyanda Potwana shared his surprise over the statement, telling Athi that he was wrong in his assumptions.

Meanwhile, viewers of the show flooded social media with memes and messages in response to the confession.

Athi also got users talking when he explained that the reason for him visiting all the women he was intimate with was because he did not like to sleep alone.

