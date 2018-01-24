IN MEMES: Twitter slams 'ignorant' Nyan'Nyan cheater
Fans of reality show Nyan'Nyan were left shocked on Tuesday after a cheater claimed that he knew he was not infected with a STD because the woman he had been sleeping with did not "look sick".
Athi appeared on the show to confess to his girlfriend that he was cheating on her with his ex and several other women. He admitted that he had unprotected sex but reassured his partner that he did not carry STDs.
When asked how he could be so sure that he was not infected, Athi said he observed the women and they appeared healthy.
"Sick people have bad rashes and endless sores all over. You can see it in their skin. It changes and gets darker and their mouths develop dry scabs and stuff like that. So I can see these girls are healthy."
So Athi can feel a sick person 🙆🏽 #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/YL3S1kMNsR— Esihle✨ (@esihle_mahogo) January 23, 2018
The show's presenter Luyanda Potwana shared his surprise over the statement, telling Athi that he was wrong in his assumptions.
Meanwhile, viewers of the show flooded social media with memes and messages in response to the confession.
This guy uthi people who are sick can be seen just nje by appearance😒#NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/dNsG2sAUMX— Zandile Baloyi (@Zaza_Bee24) January 23, 2018
#NyanNyan Yaz i'll never trust Athi's again— Zingisa Mfoboza (@Zingisamfoboza3) January 23, 2018
They can see a sick person #Nyannyan pic.twitter.com/9qHAz5hMza
Stop testing people with your eyes [By just looking at them],you'll get sick...Use protection. #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/ZROhmgXbSy— Sundowns_Fanatic ⭐ (@Madumetja_Sol) January 23, 2018
#NyanNyan you can tell when a person is sick?? pic.twitter.com/UmjxRYzSjO— Arthur Mokhondo (@M_arthur_M) January 23, 2018
no pimples,— The Great Zeus (@gr8_zeus) January 23, 2018
no sores,
not dark,
not skinny.
she cannot be sick.
What kind of crap is that#nyannyan pic.twitter.com/JYgT99QVri
So you can tell if someone is sick.....#NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/r7oWzsXAhl— i am an african✊ (@justshepisonje) January 23, 2018
Athi also got users talking when he explained that the reason for him visiting all the women he was intimate with was because he did not like to sleep alone.
#NyanNyan— Goodness (@MoseyaGoodness) January 23, 2018
😂😂😂😂 who on earth struggles to sleep alone¿¿ pic.twitter.com/A19wguQxBc
#nyannyan Athi mara " I can't sleep alone" 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XduXrMgD7l— Zingisa Mfoboza (@Zingisamfoboza3) January 23, 2018
#NyanNyan he said he cant sleep alone pic.twitter.com/JeVomBHdwA— manthamane sehole (@ManthamaneS) January 23, 2018
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE