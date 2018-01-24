TshisaLIVE

Screams! Katy Perry is heading to SA

24 January 2018 - 07:30 By Kyle Zeeman
Katy Perry is heading to South Africa in July.
Katy Perry is heading to South Africa in July.

US megastar Katy Perry will be touring South Africa for the first time later this year, Big Concerts announced on Wednesday.

Katy will bring her WITNESS: The Tour to our shores in July with performances at the Ticketpro Dome on July 18 & 20.

In a statement, the show's organisers described the tour as "an imaginative trip from outer-space to inner-space, from the planets to the bottom of our oceans, and a musical journey through Katy Perry’s biggest milestones and mega-hits right up to her latest album."

Katy is expected to bring a full band and dancers, along with several other on-stage surprises to the shows.

The star is known for her hits, including Roar, Firework and Dark Horse and recently topped the Billboard trending charts with her latest single Chained to the Rhythm featuring Skip Marley.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale at 9am at www.bigconcerts.co.za on January 26 2018.

