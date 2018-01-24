I hope we become the Africa you will be proud to look over Bra Hugh

Bra Hugh didn't need to do media interviews, everyone knew that... his music, accolades and contribution to the dream of a rainbow nation spoke volumes.

So it is for this reason that I will forever consider it a blessing that I got the privilege to interview Bra Hugh for TshisaLIVE for two hours in July last year.

Walking into the Regency Hotel in Rosebank, Johannesburg I was a nervous wreck... I still could not believe that I managed to secure an interview with Bra Hugh Masekela... thee legendary musician!

When we (my colleague and I) arrived at the hotel Bra Hugh's manager, Josh Georgiou asked that we give them a few extra minutes to wrap up a business meeting and wait for the star to have lunch before we spoke.

I called my editor, reporting that the interview would start later than scheduled, but I wanted to wait. I am glad I did.

On Tuesday January 23, South Africa woke up to the devastating news that Bra Hugh had died after his long battle with prostate cancer.

After the initial overwhelming sadness slowly subsided, I realised that I was one of the lucky few that got the chance to drink from his well of wisdom.

Listening back to the voice recording of the interview, my nerves are clearly audible but only now do I realise how Bra Hugh also picked that up but decided to be patient with me.

During our two-hour interview Bra Hugh imparted more wisdom and knowledge than I asked for, and I will forever keep that in my heart.

I believe that these were lessons, not only for me but for his beloved Africa.