TshisaLIVE

Robbie Malinga's tombstone a better resemblance second time around

24 January 2018 - 08:00 By Khanyi Ndabeni
Robbie Malinga's family is happy with his redesigned tombstone.
Robbie Malinga's family is happy with his redesigned tombstone.
Image: Via Twitter

After undergoing a complete redesign, Robbie Malinga's friends and family gathered at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon for the unveiling of his new tombstone.  

The veteran music producer died from stage four pancreatic cancer on Christmas day and was buried early this month.

The initial 7-ton tombstone, which was erected on the day of Robbie's funeral had to be removed after it drew sharp criticism on social media over a lack of resemblance to the music icon. 

Family spokesman and Robbie's brother, Bheki Malinga became too emotional when the new tombstone was unveiled during an intimate ceremony attended by Robbie's wife Ann, his son Robbie Jnr, family members and close friends.  

"I’m too emotional to talk, but what I can say is that we are happy with the work. There is so much resemblance now especially the head," said Bheki.

The initial life-sized statue has been replaced with a half-body sculpture of the singer dressed in a black blazer, grey shirt and his signature sunglasses. The stone also includes a piano and a replica of all the awards Robbie has scooped over his 20-year career.  

Robbie's long time friend and musician, Doc Shebeleza who was also helped organise the musician's funeral said that even though they were not satisfied with the initial tombstone, Ann had to make the final decision to remove it.  

“As much as we knew him, we could not say much. We were there to help as we knew our brother, as much as we were not happy with the statue, Ann had to make the final decision without us being seen as meddling. But I was kept informed of all the developments and I am happy with the recent work,” said Doc Shebeleza.

CEO of Bataung Memorials, Lebohang, Khitsane, said he had to change everything and make something that has more character and embodies Robbie's life better. 

"It took a week and half to complete the work with a team of six artists assigned to redo the face. I’m really happy with the outcome. We made a lot of changes so that it represents the life of a singer."

Today we unveilled Robbie Malinga’s Tombstones.

Posted by Bataung Memorial Tombstones on Tuesday, 23 January 2018

LISTEN: Robbie Malinga's final song was a 'farewell gift' to Naima Kay

Just weeks before his death, music veteran Robbie Malinga sat across from afro-jazz sensation Naima Kay and give her a gift, a song that would be the ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

I've sat in silence & just cried- Zahara to honour Robbie Malinga in song

Two weeks after the death of award-winning producer Robbie Malinga, one of his most famous proteges, Zahara, says she is still battling to come to ...
TshisaLIVE
13 days ago

New Robbie Malinga statue to be erected in two weeks

Lebohang Khitsane, CEO of Bataung Memorials has revealed to TshisaLIVE that the redesign of Robbie Malinga's 7-ton 'tombstone statue' was already ...
TshisaLIVE
14 days ago

Hugh Masekela's last moments: His health deteriorated quickly

In the weeks leading up to his death, Hugh Masekela was bedridden and apparently in need of oxygen, which led concerned family members to rush to his ...
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

'This morning I felt like my world was crumbling'- Yvonne Chaka Chaka on Bra Hugh's death

Even though songstress, Yvonne Chaka Chaka has been left gutted by her friend, Hugh Masekela's death, she will forever treasure the fond memories she ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. Legendary musician Hugh Masekela has died TshisaLIVE
  2. SABC anchor Peter Ndoro apologises for 'killing off' Mangosuthu Buthelezi TshisaLIVE
  3. Minnie has bad blood with 'just one' rival in the industry TshisaLIVE
  4. Somizi & Khanyi Mbau: Another industry friendship bites the dust? TshisaLIVE
  5. Twitter goes into detective mode over the death in polygamist Musa's family TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

“Up, Up and Away” - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
Tributes pour in for jazz legend Bra Hugh Masekela
X