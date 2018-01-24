TshisaLIVE

'Twitter was right'- Gigi Lamayne's looking for a stylist

24 January 2018 - 14:14 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rapper Gigi Lamayne has heeded Twitter's advice and is looking for a stylist.
Rapper Gigi Lamayne has heeded Twitter's advice and is looking for a stylist.
Image: Via Instagram

After being insulted and body shamed over her dress sense on Twitter, rapper Gigi Lamayne has decided to turn the criticism into a positive by finding a stylist.  

Gigi found herself trending on Monday after, a still picture from her music video with Miss Pru was ripped to shreds by trolls, who claimed the star looked like a "sex toy from Japan," and was posting provocative pictures to save her music career.

The incident inspired an idea that could land a stylist the opportunity to dress the rapper.

"My team and I figured, since people are already talking about my style, I might as well use that opportunity to get a stylist. They trolled me on Twitter, so I am in turn using Twitter to see what the stylists there have to offer. Investing in fresh talent to create a style that suits my brand, and giving out employment."

Gigi's team was handling the entire process to ensure that the top five stylists, who get the chance to dress her are the best bunch. 

The rapper explained that after the lucky five are selected, there would be a photoshoot from which the voting process would begin. Fans will choose their favourite look for Gigi and whoever put the attire together will join Gigi's team.

She told TshisaLIVE  she already received over a thousand entries from enthusiastic stylists.

"I've had stylists on call for projects but never for the brand of Gigi Lamayne. So, because it would be for projects, sometimes it wouldn't totally reflect who I am. Twitter was right. Sometimes I ain't as comfortable in some looks, like some of the revealing clothes and stuff just don't work, it isn't who I am. So I am looking for fresh ideas that will compliment my brand."

Gigi made it clear that she would never condone body shaming and that she chose to find an opportunity in the unfortunate incident.

Junior De Rocka recovering over ‘mystery’ leg injury

Musician Junior De Rocka has reassured fans that he is well and on the road to recovery after being admitted to hospital this week with bruising to ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

WATCH: Miss Universe Demi-Leigh is finally back home

Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning to a frenzy of media and excited fans. 
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Hugh Masekela bedridden in days leading to death

Music legend Hugh Masekela was bedridden and apparently in need of oxygen in the days leading up to his death, leaving concerned friends, family and ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

I hope we become the Africa you will be proud to look over Bra Hugh

Bra Hugh didn't need to do media interviews, everyone knew that... his music, accolades and contribution to the dream of a rainbow nation spoke ...
TshisaLIVE
10 hours ago

Connie Chiume on Rhythm City exit: I didn’t expect it

Black Panther actress Connie Chiume says she was surprised when she was told her popular Rhythm City character Mamokete was being cut from the soapie.
TshisaLIVE
11 hours ago

Most read

  1. Legendary musician Hugh Masekela has died TshisaLIVE
  2. SABC anchor Peter Ndoro apologises for 'killing off' Mangosuthu Buthelezi TshisaLIVE
  3. Minnie has bad blood with 'just one' rival in the industry TshisaLIVE
  4. Somizi & Khanyi Mbau: Another industry friendship bites the dust? TshisaLIVE
  5. Twitter goes into detective mode over the death in polygamist Musa's family TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
'Up, Up and Away' - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X