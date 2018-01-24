WATCH: Emtee hits back at 'American accent' critics

Emtee has launched a scathing attack against critics who accused him of putting on a fake American accent.

The Roll Up hitmaker is among several rappers, who have been accused by social media users of "putting on an accent" and in an Instagram video on Tuesday, the star addressed the issue.

"I have something to say. F**k everyone who says I am trying to be American, I have an American accent, whatever. B**ch, you know my accent. And anyways, this accent is not American."

He went on to explain that his accent was not American but "hip-hop".

"At least appreciate that it's an accent from a black American. Also its not American, this accent, it's hip-hop. I just want you p**sy a*s N**gas, who think you smart and know everything, and who think you are the stars of the show to know".