WATCH: Miss Universe Demi-Leigh is finally back home
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, Miss Universe 2017 arrived in South Africa on Wednesday, January 24 2017. It's the first time that she is home since winning the crown.
Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning to a frenzy of media and excited fans.
This is the first time that Demi-Leigh has returned home since clinching the prestigious Miss Universe crown two months ago.
Dressed in a elegant red jumpsuit, Demi-Leigh looked radiantly gorgeous. Hundreds of fans with posters cheered and clapped as our girl made her grand entrance.
Demi-Leigh stopped to greet and take pictures with excited fans.
Speaking at the airport, Demi-Leigh became emotional as she thanked the public for coming out in their numbers.
"This is so overwhelming, seeing everyone out here. Thank you so much for your support. South Africa, I told you this is not a personal victory, it's a victory for the whole country. I hope that this win will inspire every single young girl, every single young boy that has a dream to realise that nothing is unreachable."
Many waiting at OR Tambo airport for Miss Universe 2017 to arrive. #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/dldTtEoNI8— Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) January 24, 2018
Demi-Leigh will be in the country for a week of celebrations, which includes a welcome party at Cape Town International and a street parade in Sedgefield where she grew up.
"Our nation is comprised of many different backgrounds and cultures, one of the many things that makes me immensely proud to be a South African. I am very excited to celebrate this achievement with my people in the spirit of Mzansi."
In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Demi-Leigh's mom, Anna-Marie Steenkamp said she could not wait to see her daughter.
“I think I will cry when I see her. I miss her terribly‚ you know. She will always be my baby and I often wonder how she’s adjusting in a foreign country. Arg! I know and understand that she’s busy. But I hope that now that she’s coming home‚ I will have enough time to talk about her crowning and really spend time as family. I’m praying that the organisers give us that chance."
