WATCH: Miss Universe Demi-Leigh is finally back home

Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning to a frenzy of media and excited fans.

This is the first time that Demi-Leigh has returned home since clinching the prestigious Miss Universe crown two months ago.

Dressed in a elegant red jumpsuit, Demi-Leigh looked radiantly gorgeous. Hundreds of fans with posters cheered and clapped as our girl made her grand entrance.

Demi-Leigh stopped to greet and take pictures with excited fans.

Speaking at the airport, Demi-Leigh became emotional as she thanked the public for coming out in their numbers.

"This is so overwhelming, seeing everyone out here. Thank you so much for your support. South Africa, I told you this is not a personal victory, it's a victory for the whole country. I hope that this win will inspire every single young girl, every single young boy that has a dream to realise that nothing is unreachable."