WATCH: 'Nothing much has changed in South Africa' - Bra Hugh Masekela's powerful BBC interview

Hugh Masekela will forever be remembered as a legendary musician, but his activism will also never be forgotten.

During an interview on BBC in 2015, Bra Hugh held nothing back when he spoke about South Africa, politics, land and economical freedom.

The interview took place in the wake of the #RhodesMustFall protests at the University of Cape Town and Bra Hugh shared his views on the issue.

"There's never been a time in human history when people have said: 'We're sorry we raped your women‚ we raped your country‚ we raped your land‚ we raped your minerals and made billions and billions and trillions of pounds off your slave backs, so here's 500-trillion bucks to show how sorry we are.'"

Bra Hugh also spoke about how he thought the situation in SA was brought about by a "one-sided reconciliation".

"Nothing much has changed in South Africa except that we vote but economically we don't own the country as a people who were oppressed."

Bra Hugh, who was 78 years old died on Tuesday morning surrounded by loved ones after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.

Ever since news of Bra Hugh's death emerged there's been an outpouring of tributes from fans, friends and high-profile personalities from around the globe.

It's evident that Bra Hugh touched the lives of millions and has left a lasting legacy.

Watch the rest of the interview below: