TshisaLIVE

WATCH: 'Nothing much has changed in South Africa' - Bra Hugh Masekela's powerful BBC interview

24 January 2018 - 12:51 By Chrizelda Kekana
Hugh Masekela was a musician and an activist.
Hugh Masekela was a musician and an activist.
Image: Via Instagram

Hugh Masekela will forever be remembered as a legendary musician, but his activism will also never be forgotten.

During an interview on BBC in 2015, Bra Hugh held nothing back when he spoke about South Africa, politics, land and economical freedom. 

The interview took place in the wake of the #RhodesMustFall protests at the University of Cape Town and Bra Hugh shared his views on the issue. 

"There's never been a time in human history when people have said: 'We're sorry we raped your women‚ we raped your country‚ we raped your land‚ we raped your minerals and made billions and billions and trillions of pounds off your slave backs, so here's 500-trillion bucks to show how sorry we are.'"

Bra Hugh also spoke about how he thought the situation in SA was brought about by a "one-sided reconciliation".

"Nothing much has changed in South Africa except that we vote but economically we don't own the country as a people who were oppressed."

Bra Hugh, who was 78 years old died on Tuesday morning surrounded by loved ones after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer. 

Ever since news of Bra Hugh's death emerged there's been an outpouring of tributes from fans, friends and high-profile personalities from around the globe. 

It's evident that Bra Hugh touched the lives of millions and has left a lasting legacy. 

Watch the rest of the interview below:

Zeinab Badawi talks to the South African jazz musician and political activist Hugh Masekela.

Hugh Masekela bedridden in days leading to death

Music legend Hugh Masekela was bedridden and apparently in need of oxygen in the days leading up to his death, leaving concerned friends, family and ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

I hope we become the Africa you will be proud to look over Bra Hugh

Bra Hugh didn't need to do media interviews, everyone knew that... his music, accolades and contribution to the dream of a rainbow nation spoke ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Connie Chiume on Rhythm City exit: I didn’t expect it

Black Panther actress Connie Chiume says she was surprised when she was told her popular Rhythm City character Mamokete was being cut from the soapie.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Hugh Masekela's last moments: His health deteriorated quickly

In the weeks leading up to his death, Hugh Masekela was bedridden and apparently in need of oxygen, which led concerned family members to rush to his ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

'This morning I felt like my world was crumbling'- Yvonne Chaka Chaka on Bra Hugh's death

Even though songstress, Yvonne Chaka Chaka has been left gutted by her friend, Hugh Masekela's death, she will forever treasure the fond memories she ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Legendary musician Hugh Masekela has died TshisaLIVE
  2. SABC anchor Peter Ndoro apologises for 'killing off' Mangosuthu Buthelezi TshisaLIVE
  3. Minnie has bad blood with 'just one' rival in the industry TshisaLIVE
  4. Somizi & Khanyi Mbau: Another industry friendship bites the dust? TshisaLIVE
  5. Twitter goes into detective mode over the death in polygamist Musa's family TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
'Up, Up and Away' - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X