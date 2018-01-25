TshisaLIVE

Bra Hugh's manager Josh Georgiou is gutted by his death: 'I lost my friend and my teacher'

25 January 2018 - 15:53 By Chrizelda Kekana
Josh Georgiou was Hugh Masekela's manager.
Image: Xan Dookey

Hugh Masekela's longtime manager and friend, Josh Georgiou struggled to fight back tears as he spoke about the gaping hole in his heart when he thinks about how to continue without his comrade. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at a press conference held by Bra Hugh's family on Thursday afternoon Josh described the pain he felt. 

"The world has lost a great man, in many respects an amazing human being. South Africa has lost a musical giant. I have the same loss as everyone except I also have to deal with losing my friend, my teacher... a man I really shared most of my life with." 

Josh said even though they were grieving, their first priority was to honour a man that they loved dearly.

"I feel overwhelmed to be honest. It's been so busy since he left, it feels like we are running a major production... which is typical of Bra Hugh. But I am also very sad, as is the nation and the world. But I feel blessed and so lucky because I got to spend as much time as I did with Bra Hugh, but I'm sad... I lost my friend and my teacher."

The legendary musician died on Tuesday morning after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.

Josh said even though he's been emotional, he's had to pull himself together to ensure that the music icon gets the burial he deserves. 

Josh said spending so much time with Bra Hugh taught him invaluable life lessons that he would keep forever.

"Hugh liked to hang out, he liked to joke and that is one of the things I am going to miss the most. He said to me, 'one of the most important things you must remember to do, like you remember breathing, you must remember to laugh. If you go days without laughing, then you're in trouble. Even if you laugh by yourself, do it'."

Josh said it was easy to remember the life lessons that Bra Hugh taught him because he didn't just tell him, he showed him. He said it was Bra Hugh who helped him perfect his swimming skills because he was such a great swimmer.

Josh added that the musician also loved tennis and never missed an opportunity to explore new things.

