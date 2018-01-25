TshisaLIVE

Criselda Dudumashe slams sex tape trend

25 January 2018 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Criselda said young girls should stop allowing themselves to be recorded having sex.
Criselda said young girls should stop allowing themselves to be recorded having sex.
Image: Via Criselda's Instagram

Media personality and social activist Criselda Dudumashe has cast the spotlight on a sex tape trend doing the rounds, and has encouraged young girls not to fall into the trap of filming one while getting intimate.

In a lengthy social media post this week, Criselda shared a letter she received from a concerned follower who claimed his girlfriend was threatening to commit suicide because her mother discovered a sex tape of her. The girl was allegedly also blackmailed and told to pay R35,000 to stop it going viral.

Criselda said she received many similar letters and was sometimes too late to help. 

"Young girls please stop this recording of sex videos for cash. This nonsense always comes back to haunt you. I receive too many of these letters in my inbox and at times when I respond it’s too late. They don’t even use condoms. South African men protect your sisters, daughters, girlfriends and mothers. This is becoming an epidemic," Criselda added.

She told her followers that it was a "huge concern" and claimed that men paid between R500 and R2,000 to mess up a person's life forever.

"How do we let our daughters sell their soul to the devil so cheaply. It’s heart breaking." 

I hope we become the Africa you will be proud to look over Bra Hugh

Bra Hugh didn't need to do media interviews, everyone knew that... his music, accolades and contribution to the dream of a rainbow nation spoke ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Connie Chiume on Rhythm City exit: I didn’t expect it

Black Panther actress Connie Chiume says she was surprised when she was told her popular Rhythm City character Mamokete was being cut from the soapie.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Hugh Masekela's last moments: His health deteriorated quickly

In the weeks leading up to his death, Hugh Masekela was bedridden and apparently in need of oxygen, which led concerned family members to rush to his ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'I live life day by day': Hugh Masekela's last interview with TshisaLIVE

In what can be dubbed as a rare interview, legendary musician Hugh Masekela sat down with TshisaLIVE just months before his death, in July 2017. 
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Legendary musician Hugh Masekela has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  3. Hugh Masekela's son: 'My father has always been both ageless & immortal' TshisaLIVE
  4. Shots fired! AKA's new single is filled with shade to Riky, Cassper & rivals TshisaLIVE
  5. Twitter goes into detective mode over the death in polygamist Musa's family TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
'Up, Up and Away' - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X