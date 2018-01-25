Criselda Dudumashe slams sex tape trend

Media personality and social activist Criselda Dudumashe has cast the spotlight on a sex tape trend doing the rounds, and has encouraged young girls not to fall into the trap of filming one while getting intimate.

In a lengthy social media post this week, Criselda shared a letter she received from a concerned follower who claimed his girlfriend was threatening to commit suicide because her mother discovered a sex tape of her. The girl was allegedly also blackmailed and told to pay R35,000 to stop it going viral.

Criselda said she received many similar letters and was sometimes too late to help.

"Young girls please stop this recording of sex videos for cash. This nonsense always comes back to haunt you. I receive too many of these letters in my inbox and at times when I respond it’s too late. They don’t even use condoms. South African men protect your sisters, daughters, girlfriends and mothers. This is becoming an epidemic," Criselda added.

She told her followers that it was a "huge concern" and claimed that men paid between R500 and R2,000 to mess up a person's life forever.

"How do we let our daughters sell their soul to the devil so cheaply. It’s heart breaking."