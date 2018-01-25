TshisaLIVE

Distruction Boyz heading to Barcelona with Diplo

25 January 2018 - 14:44 By Kyle Zeeman
Gqom producers Distruction Boyz are heading overseas.
Gqom producers Distruction Boyz are heading overseas.
Image: Via Instagram

Having dominated charts and dancefloors across South Africa for several months, gqom sensation Distruction Boyz are spreading their wings internationally with upcoming shows in the UK, Canada and Europe.

The group will perform at the prestigious Sonar music festival in Barcelona in June, after the group were recommended by US music producer Diplo.

Sonar shared an introductory message about the boys on its website that read:  "Diplo presents Distruction Boyz SA."

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Distruction Boyz' Que said they got an email from Diplo inviting them to the event.

"We didn't meet him when he was here because we were super busy but he reached out to us on email and we made it happen."

The group were hooked up with a December residency at Zone 6 in Soweto, by Black Coffee and said their goal was now to secure a residency overseas.

"We focused our attention on South Africa last year but we really want to go international this year. A residency is the best way to get exposure overseas and so that is what we are hoping to secure in the next few months."

Jerry Mofokeng pours his heart out about losing his friends, Bra Hugh & Sandy Mokwena

Veteran actor Jerry Mofokeng has been left emotionally shattered and numb after losing two long-time friends, Hugh Masekela and Sandy Mokwena, within ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Scandal! stars remember Sandy Mokwena: His light will never fade

Scandal! actors Kgomotso Christopher, Brighton Ngoma and Kagiso Modupe have joined hundreds of South Africans in paying tribute to veteran actor ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Tributes pour in for Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena

As news of Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena's death spreads on Thursday morning, an outpouring of tributes have filled social media. 
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena has died

Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena, popularly known as Bra Eddie died on Wednesday night, TshisaLIVE can confirm. 
TshisaLIVE
10 hours ago

WATCH: Miss Universe Demi-Leigh is finally back home

Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning to a frenzy of media and excited fans. 
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH: Oliver Mtukudzi's heartfelt tribute to a 'real friend', Bra Hugh

A long time friend, mentor and brother is how Oliver Mtukudzi described the late Bra Hugh Masekela and reminisced on the amazing times they had ...
TshisaLIVE
12 hours ago

Most read

  1. Legendary musician Hugh Masekela has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  3. Hugh Masekela's son: 'My father has always been both ageless & immortal' TshisaLIVE
  4. Shots fired! AKA's new single is filled with shade to Riky, Cassper & rivals TshisaLIVE
  5. Twitter goes into detective mode over the death in polygamist Musa's family TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
'Up, Up and Away' - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X