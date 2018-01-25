IN MEMES: Uyangthanda Na's love sick guy leaves Twitter in stitches
While taking your crush to a television reality show can be nerve-wrecking for anyone, Uyang'thanda Na participant Omphile also had to deal with his crush trying to wiggle her way out of the situation.
People write to the show for help with revealing their true feelings to someone they're in love with. Although the show helps to arrange the meeting, it isn't always guaranteed that the other person feels the same way.
Last night's episode left viewers in stitches, after Charmaine said she was sick when Omphile asked the big "do you love me?" question.
Twitter had the right memes for the awkwardly funny moment:
Guy- "O feel(a) jwang nou?"— Skepsel. (@MalkiaMpho) January 24, 2018
Girl- "I'm sick"
Guy- "O love sick or...?"
😂😂😂😂😂😂#UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/cnOGRFJsPs
“Love sick orrrr...”🤣🤣🤣🤣 #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/ODVPoyOMQa— 🌺🌺🌺🌸 (@nonhle21) January 24, 2018
Guy :how do you feel— Ronald Mkhatshwa (@Ronald_chase) January 24, 2018
Girl : sick
Guy : Love sick ooorrhh
😂😂😂😂😂 #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/e2l81gFrnz
Love sick woo Omphile made my night, didn't wanna laugh but you dished it. 😂😂😂#UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/J7ICt6PgTW— Lady Zee👑 (@zenclaire29) January 24, 2018
When he asked if she is love sick.😂😂😂😂😂😂#UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/GsIouywbQD— Motswana👑 (@sparkie_101) January 24, 2018
After hearing the love sick line and also the stealing of numbers via an application form I am unable to can 😂😂😂😂🙊🙌#Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/uhSaJkpXdC— Maemu David Netshirembe (@MaemuDavid) January 24, 2018
Charmaine: I feel sick— Thando🔍 (@Thando_E) January 24, 2018
Omphile: Love sick or?
😏😂😂😂 #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/AWhGhhTeGz
" love sick or...?" Sishumane se'last number esi rha! #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/c0TuGp5XH8— Aviwe Jodwana 🇿🇦 (@The_Real_AvJo96) January 24, 2018
"Love sick or" 😂😂😂😂 staaap it— Her Lover 🌈 (@I_am_King_Zoe) January 24, 2018
Omphile bafets 🙌#UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/KWPRa1Q7DZ
#UyangthandaNa— Tumisang Sefike (@tumisangsefike2) January 24, 2018
"I'm sick"
"Love sick or" My gosh this guy tlhe pic.twitter.com/MNbn1ATFJa
O love sick or .. ?" #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/dlc2FOEbGD— Lorraine (@dee_neolauraine) January 24, 2018
What is Love sick? #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/xB3q2mm08F— Buzwebakhe (@Buzwebakhe) January 24, 2018
Physically sick or love sick was supposed to be the question.. #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/RSpjpNBnoA— Mbali-Entle (@Denhle) January 24, 2018
Her :I'm sick 😷— Boyzn♤Bafana (@sipho_thefirst) January 24, 2018
Him : are you love sick ???
Her:#Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/M2bRMudYJp
