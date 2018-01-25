IN MEMES: Uyangthanda Na's love sick guy leaves Twitter in stitches

While taking your crush to a television reality show can be nerve-wrecking for anyone, Uyang'thanda Na participant Omphile also had to deal with his crush trying to wiggle her way out of the situation.

People write to the show for help with revealing their true feelings to someone they're in love with. Although the show helps to arrange the meeting, it isn't always guaranteed that the other person feels the same way.

Last night's episode left viewers in stitches, after Charmaine said she was sick when Omphile asked the big "do you love me?" question.

Twitter had the right memes for the awkwardly funny moment: