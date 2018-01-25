TshisaLIVE

Inside Sandy Mokwena's last day on set

25 January 2018 - 14:26 By Kyle Zeeman
Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena's co-stars have described his last day on set.
Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena's co-stars have described his last day on set.

Veteran actor Sandy Mokwena was frail but resolute as he made his way onto set last week for what would become his final scene on SA television.

The former Yizo Yizo, Generations and Scandal!  star died at a Johannesburg hospital on Wednesday of natural causes. 

Those close to the star said he fell ill in the weeks leading up to his death and was frail when he arrived on set to shoot his scenes.  

He shot one of his last scenes last week with actors Kagiso Modupe and Brighton Ngoma and had to be assisted on and off set. 

"You could see that he wasn't well and was struggling but he wanted to be there and more than anything wanted to fulfill his passion of acting. It was inspiring to see him. His body was weak but his mind was still very sharp," Brighton said.

Kagiso said Sandy did not forget his lines or stumble through the scene.

"He was very professional. He didn't fluff his lines once, he remembered everything. It gave me hope to see him. He was smiling and joking. We knew he was sick but I had hoped he would be fine."

Kagiso said he was shocked to hear of the actor's death on Wednesday.

"He was positive and had a glitter in his eyes so I thought he would be okay. Little did I know that it was his last, his grand farewell."

Jerry Mofokeng pours his heart out about losing his friends, Bra Hugh & Sandy Mokwena

Veteran actor Jerry Mofokeng has been left emotionally shattered and numb after losing two long-time friends, Hugh Masekela and Sandy Mokwena, within ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Scandal! stars remember Sandy Mokwena: His light will never fade

Scandal! actors Kgomotso Christopher, Brighton Ngoma and Kagiso Modupe have joined hundreds of South Africans in paying tribute to veteran actor ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Tributes pour in for Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena

As news of Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena's death spreads on Thursday morning, an outpouring of tributes have filled social media. 
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena has died

Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena, popularly known as Bra Eddie died on Wednesday night, TshisaLIVE can confirm. 
TshisaLIVE
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Legendary musician Hugh Masekela has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  3. Hugh Masekela's son: 'My father has always been both ageless & immortal' TshisaLIVE
  4. Shots fired! AKA's new single is filled with shade to Riky, Cassper & rivals TshisaLIVE
  5. Twitter goes into detective mode over the death in polygamist Musa's family TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
'Up, Up and Away' - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X