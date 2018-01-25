TshisaLIVE

Luzuko Nteleko shares deets on co-starring in US drama series

25 January 2018 - 07:31 By Chrizelda Kekana
Luzuko Nteleko and US co star Christopher Milan.
Luzuko Nteleko and US co star Christopher Milan.
Image: Via Instagram

SA actor Luzuko Nteleko has just finished shooting a LGBTQ US drama series starring US star Milan Christopher and he gushed about being part of a production that showcases issues they face daily.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Luzuko shared how important it was for him to represent SA in the best way possible, both in reality and in his performance.

"It felt amazing, I think it's every actor's dream to be part of an international production because it gives you a chance to learn how other people tell stories and how different it is to how we do things. It was also important for me to leave an impression, they must remember me when they do other projects in Africa."

The series is titled About Him and the season that was shot in Mzansi is the third season. The story, focused around Milan's character, is described as the "black Queer As Folk" and is an eight part drama series.

Luzuko plays the role of Zumbi, who is a childhood friend to Omari (played by Milan). His character is homosexual and plays a big role in helping Omari figure out his sexuality.

The actor also said he enjoyed bursting the myths that the American cast and crew had about Africa and SA in particular. He said he also realised that it was his responsibility to make sure they took "a different view" of Mzansi back to the States, one that was not stereotypical.

Luzuko said he was proud of the decision by the production to just "create their own tribe" so as to not offend South Africans.

"Working with Milan was really interesting, he is a very nice guy... So open and kind and willing to learn. We've partied together and he asked questions, he blends right in," Luzuko said.

Other SA actors in the series include Nyaniso Dzedze and Nambitha Mpumlwana.

The show debuts February 14 but is only available on Signal 23 Television and on Sky channel 25.

Here are some of the snaps from behind the scenes:

Decided to teach @milanchristopher my home language while waiting for our next scene

A post shared by Luzuko Nteleko (@luzukonteleko) on

Final day Ima miss the #MotherLand ❤️ | #MilanChristopher #southafrica

A post shared by Milan Christopher (@milanchristopher) on

'Twitter was right'- Gigi Lamayne's looking for a stylist

After being insulted and body shamed over her dress sense on Twitter, rapper Gigi Lamayne has decided to turn the criticism into a positive by ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Junior De Rocka recovering over ‘mystery’ leg injury

Musician Junior De Rocka has reassured fans that he is well and on the road to recovery after being admitted to hospital this week with bruising to ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

WATCH: Miss Universe Demi-Leigh is finally back home

Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning to a frenzy of media and excited fans. 
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Hugh Masekela bedridden in days leading to death

Music legend Hugh Masekela was bedridden and apparently in need of oxygen in the days leading up to his death, leaving concerned friends, family and ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

I hope we become the Africa you will be proud to look over Bra Hugh

Bra Hugh didn't need to do media interviews, everyone knew that... his music, accolades and contribution to the dream of a rainbow nation spoke ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Legendary musician Hugh Masekela has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  3. Hugh Masekela's son: 'My father has always been both ageless & immortal' TshisaLIVE
  4. Shots fired! AKA's new single is filled with shade to Riky, Cassper & rivals TshisaLIVE
  5. Twitter goes into detective mode over the death in polygamist Musa's family TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
'Up, Up and Away' - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X