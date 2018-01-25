TshisaLIVE

Private funeral for Hugh Masekela - family

25 January 2018
Hugh Masekela wanted a private funeral.
Image: Gallo Images/ Bongiwe Gumede

Bra Hugh Masekela's last wish to have a private funeral will be honoured, his family revealed at a media conference on Thursday afternoon. 

Addressing the media for the first time since Bra Hugh's death was confirmed on Tuesday morning, his son Sal Masekela said they were encouraged by the overwhelming messages of support from across the world. 

"I can say that for my entire family when you get the amount of love and just pure personal stories from people all over the world. The passion with which they loved this man is incredible. We can’t stop marveling at the passion with which the world continues to celebrate and mourn my father. We say thank you again." 

He added that his father would have wanted people to jive and not cry during this time. 

Sal revealed that it was his father's wish to have a private funeral for family and close friends, and that they would honour that.

The family said that Bra Hugh instructed them to celebrate his life through his foundation and exhibitions that will be open to the public. 

"The funeral will be for close family and friends, this is what he wanted, anyone who wants to pay their respects can go to the various memorial events." 

The family have not yet decided on when the funeral will take place but there will be at least three public memorial services. 

The main memorial service will be held on January 28 at UJ Soweto Campus. The family also plans to organise various international memorial services in Bra Hugh's honour. 

Bra Hugh died on Tuesday morning after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer. 

