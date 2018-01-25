Sbahle on her relationship with Itu: 'We are just hanging out'

Fitness trainer Sbahle Mpisane has set the record straight on her relationship with Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, telling TshisaLIVE the pair are "just friends hanging out together".

The couple first made headlines after they started dating in 2015 but broke up in 2016.

Sbahle admitted that scrutiny from fans and the media during her relationship with Itu tooks its toll and led to them taking a break.

"I won't comment much, but being in the spotlight because of our relationship did put a lot of pressure on our relationship. Sometimes just taking a break from people is a good thing because your (individual) opinion doesn't matter anymore (when you are in the spotlight for a relationship)."

Rumours that the pair got back together surfaced in August last year after Itu caught a flight halfway across the country to attend Sbahle's traditional coming of age ceremony.

Sbahle was shy to confirm that the pair are back together, only saying that recent pictures of the couple sharing a picnic together were of two friends hanging out.

"The picnics are cute. We are chilled. We hang out. We can't hide that. If you think we are hiding it, you are stupid. We just want to keep our friendship private."

Sbahle is one of several celebrities participating in this year's Tropika Island of Treasure reality TV competition. The eighth season of the popular show debuts on February 5.