Tributes pour in for Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena

25 January 2018 - 09:55 By Chrizelda Kekana
Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena popularly known as Bra Eddie has died.
Image: Via Facebook/e.tv

As news of Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena's death spreads on Thursday morning, an outpouring of tributes have filled social media. 

The veteran actor who was popularly known as Bra Eddie was the soapie's longest standing cast member.  

Mokwena died in hospital on Wednesday night of natural causes. 

e.tv publicist Michael Pocock told TshisaLIVE that Mokwena was ill a few months ago but that it didn't "raise alarms" at the time. 

"e.tv is deeply saddened by the news and our condolences go out to Sandy’s family and the cast and crew of Scandal! Sandy Mokwena has been part of Scandal! since the first episode which aired in January 2005," read a statement from the channel. 

Michael said that the actor's family and colleagues have been left shocked by his death. 

Mzansi took to social media to offer their condolences and reminisce about Mokwena's contribution to the entertainment world:  

