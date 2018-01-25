Tributes pour in for Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena
As news of Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena's death spreads on Thursday morning, an outpouring of tributes have filled social media.
The veteran actor who was popularly known as Bra Eddie was the soapie's longest standing cast member.
Mokwena died in hospital on Wednesday night of natural causes.
e.tv publicist Michael Pocock told TshisaLIVE that Mokwena was ill a few months ago but that it didn't "raise alarms" at the time.
"e.tv is deeply saddened by the news and our condolences go out to Sandy’s family and the cast and crew of Scandal! Sandy Mokwena has been part of Scandal! since the first episode which aired in January 2005," read a statement from the channel.
Michael said that the actor's family and colleagues have been left shocked by his death.
Mzansi took to social media to offer their condolences and reminisce about Mokwena's contribution to the entertainment world:
We extend our deepest sympathies to the family, friends & colleagues of veteran actor Sandy Mokwena who has sadly passed on. As early as 1972 he embarked on a world tour with the cast of the musical "Ipi Tombi". He later played roles in Scandal, Generations, Soul City & Yizo Yizo pic.twitter.com/xWkadZ9pUr— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) January 25, 2018
Legends keep falling, 2018 has a bad start already. 😢😢— Azee (@TheRealAzee_RSA) January 25, 2018
It was Bra Hugh and now it's Sandy Mokwena aka Bra Eddie.
Rest In Peace#RIPBraEddie pic.twitter.com/6rTQFKqmfG
In 2010 I had the opportunity to work with Bra Sandy Mokwena best known for his role as Bra Eddie Khumalo in the @etv soapie @etvScandal I’m so saddened by the devastating news 😭.#RIPBraEddie#etv pic.twitter.com/ng81adfBCh— Jabulani Phambana (@GreatKingMouze) January 25, 2018
Robbie Malinga— Pako Tong (@pako_tong) January 25, 2018
Lara Kruger
Lucas Mangope
Hugh Masekela
Sandy Mokwena
That's just January alone..and it's not even over yet😩
2018 is really taking everyone😭💔. Not Bra Eddie nooooo!😭😭😭😭😭. #RIP Sandy Mokwena😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Is9Q26h9zX— Goddess of Flowers⚘ (@Mbalii__) January 25, 2018
BREAKING: Actor Sandy Mokwena also known as Eddie Khumalo from Scandal has died. #RIPSandyMokwena #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/3QC0yzzwki— Tshepiso Moche (@tshepimoche) January 25, 2018
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE