WATCH: 3 cool things from Nadia Nakai's new music video

25 January 2018 - 12:10 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rapper Nadia Nakai's latest music video is worth a watch.
The music video for Nadia Nakai's hit track Naaa Mean finally dropped on Wednesday night to a frenzy of excited fans.  

The song, which features Cassper Nyovest, received a lot of love when she released it last year.

Nadia explained that she was happy about the reception of the song as it was the first song she dropped in 2017.  The  admitted that she wanted to leave an impression.

"I had to come back with a bang. I haven't dropped anything this whole year, I dropped Sqwaa this time last year," she said.

Nadia said she's working on her album and can't wait to share it, but her music video should give her fans something to hold on to in the mean time.

Here's why you have to watch it: 

The colourful hair... just the colours fam!

• Cassper Nyovest rep'ing the #beardgang:

• The wheels: 

Watch the video below:

