Here’s how you can pay tribute to Hugh Masekela

Hugh Masekela's family have invited fans to pay tribute to the music icon at a series of memorial services over the next few days as his funeral will be a closed service.

The music legend's family announced the news at a press conference held in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Here is how you can celebrate the life of a fallen star:

Hugh Masekela Heritage Park

This is an exhibition type celebration of Bra Hugh's life that will comprise of visuals, footage and audio that embodies the man he was.

Where: Zoo Lake, Parkview

When: January 26 until February 1

Time: 10 am until 6pm daily

Heitada Alex! - Going Home

Friends, family and fans will gather to pay tribute to the star in a place where his musical journey started.

Where: Sankopano Community Centre

When: January 26

Time: 1pm

Hugh Masekela Musical Memorial:

This will mark the final public memorial in the star's honour.

Where: University of Johannesburg - Soweto Campus

When: January 28

Time: 12pm