Here’s how you can pay tribute to Hugh Masekela

26 January 2018 - 12:56 By Karishma Thakurdin
Hugh Masekela's family have invited fans to pay tribute to him.
Image: Supplied

Hugh Masekela's family have invited fans to pay tribute to the music icon at a series of memorial services over the next few days as his funeral will be a closed service. 

The music legend's family announced the news at a press conference held in Johannesburg on Thursday. 

Here is how you can celebrate the life of a fallen star: 

Hugh Masekela Heritage Park

This is an exhibition type celebration of Bra Hugh's life that will comprise of visuals, footage and audio that embodies the man he was. 

Where: Zoo Lake, Parkview

When: January 26 until February 1

Time: 10 am until 6pm daily 

Heitada Alex! - Going Home 

Friends, family and fans will gather to pay tribute to the star in a place where his musical journey started. 

Where: Sankopano Community Centre 

When: January 26 

Time: 1pm 

Hugh Masekela Musical Memorial: 

This will mark the final public memorial in the star's honour. 

Where: University of Johannesburg - Soweto Campus 

When: January 28 

Time: 12pm 

TshisaLIVE
