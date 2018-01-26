TshisaLIVE

Here's why Sbahle won't stop wearing bikinis anytime soon

26 January 2018 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Sbahle Mpisane has heated up social media with her bikini snaps.
Sbahle Mpisane has heated up social media with her bikini snaps.
Image: Instagram

Fitness guru Sbahle Mpisane has revealed that her 'obsession' with wearing bikinis comes from a stage in her life when she was too ashamed to even try one on. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sbahle said wearing costumes gave her the confidence she didn't have when she was growing up.

"I was once at a point where I couldn't wear a bikini. When there was stretchmarks and cellulite. So for me to wear a bikini now is liberating. I want to show big girls that they shouldn't just wear a bikini but a Brazilian bikini that shows off their whole a*s."

Sbahle has previously spoken of being called a horse face and told TshisaLIVE she was often teased in school.

"Everyone was so skinny and I was different. I had stretch marks on my knees," she added.

In her quest to lose weight and gain back some confidence, Sbahle lost 13kgs in a short period of time. She then realised that losing so much weight made her feel even less confident.

"I went from 81 to 68, but ended up just looking horrible. I looked like I was sick. So, I decided to go back to my weight and accept who I was. From there I started working on my fitness and toning instead, so that I could look great in a bikini."

Wanting to look good in a swimsuit was the biggest motivation for Sbahle after the countless hours she spent feeling bad about her body.

"I always show off my bikinis because it used to break my heart when I was sitting there in shorts and scared to swim in front of other people. Now I am so confident, I can walk around a mall in a bikini. I don't care."

Sbahle will get a chance to show off her bikini bod as one of several celebs on this year's Tropika Island of Treasure TV reality competition. The latest season of the show kicks off on February 5. 

"I can't wait for people to see me on the island. It was a great experience with so many highs and lows. I thought my fitness would help me on the island, and it did, but there was so much more to it," she said of her experience on the show.

Jerry Mofokeng pours his heart out about losing his friends, Bra Hugh & Sandy Mokwena

Veteran actor Jerry Mofokeng has been left emotionally shattered and numb after losing two long-time friends, Hugh Masekela and Sandy Mokwena, within ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Scandal! stars remember Sandy Mokwena: His light will never fade

Scandal! actors Kgomotso Christopher, Brighton Ngoma and Kagiso Modupe have joined hundreds of South Africans in paying tribute to veteran actor ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Tributes pour in for Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena

As news of Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena's death spreads on Thursday morning, an outpouring of tributes have filled social media. 
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena has died

Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena, popularly known as Bra Eddie died on Wednesday night, TshisaLIVE can confirm. 
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH: Oliver Mtukudzi's heartfelt tribute to a 'real friend', Bra Hugh

A long time friend, mentor and brother is how Oliver Mtukudzi described the late Bra Hugh Masekela and reminisced on the amazing times they had ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  2. Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena has died TshisaLIVE
  3. Hugh Masekela's son: 'My father has always been both ageless & immortal' TshisaLIVE
  4. Shots fired! AKA's new single is filled with shade to Riky, Cassper & rivals TshisaLIVE
  5. Tributes pour in for Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
'Up, Up and Away' - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X