Here's why Sbahle won't stop wearing bikinis anytime soon

Fitness guru Sbahle Mpisane has revealed that her 'obsession' with wearing bikinis comes from a stage in her life when she was too ashamed to even try one on.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sbahle said wearing costumes gave her the confidence she didn't have when she was growing up.

"I was once at a point where I couldn't wear a bikini. When there was stretchmarks and cellulite. So for me to wear a bikini now is liberating. I want to show big girls that they shouldn't just wear a bikini but a Brazilian bikini that shows off their whole a*s."

Sbahle has previously spoken of being called a horse face and told TshisaLIVE she was often teased in school.

"Everyone was so skinny and I was different. I had stretch marks on my knees," she added.

In her quest to lose weight and gain back some confidence, Sbahle lost 13kgs in a short period of time. She then realised that losing so much weight made her feel even less confident.

"I went from 81 to 68, but ended up just looking horrible. I looked like I was sick. So, I decided to go back to my weight and accept who I was. From there I started working on my fitness and toning instead, so that I could look great in a bikini."

Wanting to look good in a swimsuit was the biggest motivation for Sbahle after the countless hours she spent feeling bad about her body.

"I always show off my bikinis because it used to break my heart when I was sitting there in shorts and scared to swim in front of other people. Now I am so confident, I can walk around a mall in a bikini. I don't care."

Sbahle will get a chance to show off her bikini bod as one of several celebs on this year's Tropika Island of Treasure TV reality competition. The latest season of the show kicks off on February 5.

"I can't wait for people to see me on the island. It was a great experience with so many highs and lows. I thought my fitness would help me on the island, and it did, but there was so much more to it," she said of her experience on the show.