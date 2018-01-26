Hugh Masekela's son Sal: 'All my life I've shared him with the world'

Sharing his father with the world has been second nature for Hugh Masekela's son Sal because he knew that his father's passion was people.

Sal told TshisaLIVE that the family was grateful to have shared him because since the music icon's death, they don't feel alone.

Hugh said that the amount of love they have received from people have been a blessing.

"So my entire life, all I ever knew was sharing him because he truly was a person who enjoyed waking up everyday, leaving the house and engaging with people. My father's love affair was with South Africans first, people were his passion."

Sal said he didn't take the overwhelming support for granted and that the love eased his grief.

"I've just been comforted by strangers that share the impact my father's music had on them or how he changed their lives. My favourite has been stories where people tell me of the interactions he's had with them because I know my father's favourite thing was to interact with people."

Sal recalled how a simple trip to the supermarket for Bra Hugh would see him spark conversations with people, asking them where they come from, speaking their language and telling them his experiences from their homelands because he was very well-travelled.

He said out of the many values he's father has instilled in him at the top of the list was the value of honesty.

"My father taught me to tell the truth, at all times, even when its not comfortable and to live it at all time. Moving forward, I know that I am going to be a different person. I know that he's given me a lot of things, even in this transition, that I hope I'll be able to carry them so that I do him and his legacy justice."

Sal said he would take on his 'new' role in the family with the dignity his father has taught him. He said as far as Bra Hugh's legacy was concerned, he would live his life forever celebrating the great example he was blessed to have.

"It's a very strange thing to wake up and all of a sudden be the first born when he's not here. Hopefully, when people see or hear me they get a glimpse of him. If I can do that, even if it's just a little piece of him and it makes people feel good, then I would be doing my job."

Bra Hugh died on Tuesday morning surrounded by loved ones after a long battle with prostate cancer. The music icon will be given a private funeral after a series of public memorial services.