Katlego Maboe over the moon about becoming a dad

It's just a few more months until Tropika Island of Treasure host Katlego Maboe welcomes his first child and the star can't wait for fatherhood.

Katlego and his partner Monique Muller announced that they were expecting their first child together earlier this month and the TV presenter told TshisaLIVE he was over the moon when he first found out.

"I was like: 'Oh my word! This is actually happening. This is that next step.' Our families are very excited and we cannot wait. Someone told us that a child is an inheritance from God and we think that is a beautiful way to describe the gift we are being given. We will treat it as such and we are grateful for it."

Katlego had an amazing 2017 but he is planning to focus on music and other projects in the new year to build a stronger legacy for his son.

"I want to leave a legacy where I am remembered as a man who touched people's lives and his family was proud of him. I hope that I have given people hope, a hope that no matter the difficulties of life they can move forward in positivity. These are the kinds of life lessons that I am trying to figure out as I go along and hope to one day teach my future son."

Their little one is due in June 2018.

Katlego took over as the host of the eighth season of popular TV reality competition Tropika Island of Treasure, a show pairing up celebs with ordinary South Africans for a shot at R1-million.

"It was everything I dreamed of and more. Being asked to host the show was amazing and I took it all in my stride. I took on the responsibilities of a host and I did my best. It was an incredible experience and I can't wait for people to see the show when it airs next month."

Tropika Island of Treasure season 8 kicks off on February 5.