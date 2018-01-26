Letoya Makhene: There’s unnecessary pressure to ‘snap back’ after giving birth

Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene is working hard to lose weight after giving birth late last year, but is determined to ignore the pressure to "snap back" to her original figure immediately or go under the knife.

Letoya announced the birth of her child on social media in November, having welcoming her bundle of joy a month before.

Even though its only been three months since she gave birth, Letoya is already on an exercise program.

Taking to social media this week, Letoya shared a video of her workout schedule and explained that she was doing so because she wanted to address the pressures to get back into shape after having a baby.

"I'm doing this because lately there's been this unnecessary pressure to 'snap back' immediately after having a baby and that's not real. While some might be luckier than others to lose the weight faster, and believe me I'm not one of those. Fact is our bodies need to be given time to heal."

Letoya said she decided to embrace exercise rather than go under the knife.

"While I don't judge anyone for going under the knife, some of us make a choice not to go that route, hell I've pushed out four babies because I'm sh*t scared of getting cut up. Bringing life into this world has been such a humbling experience for me. Knowing that my body could produce such amazing beings is by far the most beautiful thing I've ever experienced. And I won't let this new "snap back" phenomena take away from the pure joy in my heart."